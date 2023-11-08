'Wheel of Fortune’s' strangest moments of 2023: Pat Sajak tackling contestant, Vanna White’s unique outfit

"Wheel of Fortune" has won over the hearts of fans for more than 40 years. And this year things really went next level with non-stop surprises and host Pat Sajak's stunning announcement.

In June, Sajak said he will retire from the beloved game show after the current season.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak also poked a little fun at some of his viral headlines in the tweet, noting "(If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak has hosted the famous game show since 1981, with White joining him on "Wheel of Fortune" the following year. During that time, they both created fun, memorable and even some "strange" moments for the audience and viewers at home. Here's a look back at some of the wild incidents from 2023 that fans may never forget.

Sajak's Attack

Earlier this year, Sajak "tackled" a contestant and put him in a headlock during the bonus round to close out the show.

The contestant, Fred, revealed that he has many jobs and hobbies, including professional wrestling.

Sajak joked about "body slamming" Fred for the other contestants during his unstoppable run of solving puzzles.

Fred made it to and won the bonus round, and he celebrated by hugging his father. Sajak ran over and playfully tackled Fred. The "Wheel of Fortune" host attempted to bend his arm behind his back while grabbing his face with the other arm and putting him in a headlock.

The moment was all in good fun and part of the celebratory mood for Fred, who took home $75,800.

Wild Wardrobe

In January, "Wheel of Fortune" co-host White caused quite a stir with one of her evening ensembles.

While White has worn more than 7,000 outfits on the beloved game show, the co-host's hot pink outfit grabbed viewers' attention. She stepped out in an asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.

The 66-year-old’s bold look took social media by storm as she received quite a bit of criticism over her style, with some fans calling her outfit "strange."

"Vanna White’s stylist needs a day off…" one user tweeted.

Another wrote, "Today Vanna White’s outfit did what no outfit should do unless it’s a costume party. So many misses lately."

One viewer questioned, "Why would she agree to wear that," adding a throwing-up emoji.

Others, however, took a liking to her fashion choice and ignored the haters.

"Vanna White in her Marvel superhero outfit tonight," one tweet read.

More fans called White’s unique outfit "funky and cool," and one X, formerly known as Twitter, user questioned why the game show hostess was being criticized in the first place.

"What’s the big deal, she looks great in this dress. Give her a break. Keep on keeping on girl!!"

Pranks Gone Wrong

Sajak proved he had a prankster side on several occasions throughout his tenure on "Wheel of Fortune."

During an episode in March, the longtime host had an awkward encounter with a contestant who shared similar features to Santa Claus.

"Now, Santa Claus needs help in the holidays, he needs helpers and I understand you fill that role," Sajak said to the game show player.

"That’s right, Pat, I’ve been helping Santa for 25 years," the contestant, Greg, responded.

Sajak then asked how long he’d been growing his beard, to which Greg replied it had been six years.

Greg then revealed that kids pull on his beard after questioning if he's the "real Santa."



"I said, ‘Give it a tug,’" the "Wheel of Fortune" player added.

After the conversation, Sajak asked permission to "tug" his beard.

The host walked over, lightly yanked on Greg’s beard and yelped out, "Oh! I’ve never done that."

He then proceeded to quickly walk away.

"And I will never do it again," Sajak said with an awkward look on his face.

During another episode, Sajak proceeded to show his playful side, but this time it went slightly wrong.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Ashley revealed she had a rather intense fear of fish , to the point of not wanting to be anywhere near them.

Ashley ended up scoring the most money and was set to move on to the bonus round. Sajak moved to congratulate her. But he first turned to another contestant and said, "I have to go congratulate Ashley. Can you do me a favor? I don't want her to see this, just hold onto this."

He handed the contestant a fake fish to hold.

She turned away and groaned, putting her face in her hands. Ashley laughed along a little.

"You'll forgive me for that, won't you?" Sajak asked.

"I might," she responded.

Scaredy Pat

The longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host had a jump scare during another episode in 2023.

In September, an enthusiastic contestant caused a surprised Sajak to throw the prize card in the air after she loudly shrieked once it was revealed.

In the humorous video shared on "Wheel of Fortune’s" official X account, contestant Laryn Nelson, an elementary school principal from Atlanta, had 10 seconds to solve the final puzzle.

After several incorrect guesses, including "Pitching my goals," Nelson was defeated by the buzzer.

The letter board then revealed the correct answer, which was "Obtaining my goals."

The Atlanta school principal jokingly commented, "Oh, my goodness. All right. All right. That’s OK. I’m going to do that one day, though, obtaining my goals."

Although Nelson appeared to accept her loss at first, once Sajak opened the prize card she loudly screamed, and frightened the host with her candid reaction.

Nelson would have won a brand-new Volkswagen car but was still able to bring home $24,250 in winnings.