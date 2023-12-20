LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are trying to bar the frontrunner from the 2024 presidential race

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says any decision that prevents voters from deciding Donald Trump's fate would "immediately discredit" the 2024 election on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: How to save democracy. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." The most dangerous people in the United States tonight, they're not Donald Trump supporters. The most dangerous people in the United States tonight are those who are suggesting that somehow a court can just vaporize the candidacy of the leading presidential contender and not do long-term damage to the country and its institutions.

…

CRITICS SLAM COLORADO SUPREME COURT FOR REMOVING TRUMP FROM STATE'S 2024 BALLOT: ‘A MOCKERY’

Now, these people are delusional. They actually think that if a court successfully bars the frontrunner from the 2024 race, that the election is just going to go on as normal, that all is going to be well, that life is going to go on as usual. They're kidding themselves. Now, let's be clear. Any decision that prevents the voters from deciding Donald Trump's fate would immediately discredit the next year's election, both at home and abroad. Period. Whoever ultimately is declared the winner of such an election would never be accepted as a legitimate president by at least half of the country and most of the world, frankly.

Now, Biden's student loan forgiveness sham – remember where the Supreme Court slaps down that unconstitutional move and we all go on, you know, that's what we need to happen here. Where the court comes in and says, no. That would actually be the best case scenario for the Democrats, believe it or not. That they just look like a bunch of desperate nuts, right? Who tried to do something that was blatantly illegal. The results, if they block Trump, though, well, much, much worse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, yesterday, I suggested that the White House act for the good of the country by insisting that courts not interfere with the ability of the Republican Party to pick its own nominee, and for that matter, he should really call off the dogs in the DOJ, in New York, Georgia-- use all his influence to do that. It all has to stop. But of course, Joe Biden never focuses on what's good for the country. He cares only about enriching himself and his family, and he thinks the best way to do that is to placate the extreme left. So today, the great defender of democracy decided to support the torpedoing of democracy.