California

Another California city passes proclamation supporting ceasefire in Gaza

Long Beach joins a growing number of cities across California passing similar measures.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Another California community has joined a growing list of cities across the state that have formally approved a proclamation calling on the federal government to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

On Tuesday, nearly 200 people spoke out about the proclamation during the public comment portion at the Long Beach City Council meeting, according to the Press-Telegram. 

Following hours of public comment, the council voted 5-2 in favor of the proclamation. 

The proclamation was introduced by Council members Joni Ricks-Oddie, Roberto Uranga and Al Austin.

Palestine protester in Oakland

Pro-Palestine protesters blocked the entrance at Bert 20 to delay the departure of Cape Orlando ship from the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The protests organizers said they believed the ship was carrying military supplies as they demand to stop military aid to Israel and ceasefire against Gaza.  (Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Before the formal approval, the Long Beach Community United for Peace, a group that represents the "Palestinian Community in unity with Muslim, Christian and Jewish allies and supporters from various backgrounds," started a petition calling for the city to support calls for a ceasefire.

The petition was sent to Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson on November 8, pleading for his endorsement.

Audience members hold pro-Palestinian signs

Audience members show their support at a special session of the Oakland City Council for a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

"It is with a sense of urgency and a plea for compassion that we seek your endorsement for an immediate Cease Fire in GAZA," the letter stated. "This plea transcends complex political discourse; it is a fundamental human rights appeal. The principles of humanity should never be obscured or overridden by the tenets of warfare." 

So far, about 2,400 people have signed the petition, according to the website. 

activists supporting ceasefire in Gaza

Audience members listen to public comment at a special session of the Oakland City Council about a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) (AP)

In addition to call for a ceasefire, the proclamation also calls for the release of all hostages captured by Hamas duing its invasion of Israel, the protection of all civilians on both sides of the war and the safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

A vigil was also held prior to the city council meeting, according to the petition website. 

Oakland City Hall Palestine protest

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Jewish-led groups protest and call for a ceasefire in Gaza at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Long Beach now joins Cudahy, Richmond and Oakland in a list of cities that have all created local ordinances calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

