Another California city passes proclamation supporting ceasefire in Gaza

Another California community has joined a growing list of cities across the state that have formally approved a proclamation calling on the federal government to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

On Tuesday, nearly 200 people spoke out about the proclamation during the public comment portion at the Long Beach City Council meeting, according to the Press-Telegram.

Following hours of public comment, the council voted 5-2 in favor of the proclamation.

The proclamation was introduced by Council members Joni Ricks-Oddie, Roberto Uranga and Al Austin.

Before the formal approval, the Long Beach Community United for Peace, a group that represents the "Palestinian Community in unity with Muslim, Christian and Jewish allies and supporters from various backgrounds," started a petition calling for the city to support calls for a ceasefire.

The petition was sent to Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson on November 8, pleading for his endorsement.

"It is with a sense of urgency and a plea for compassion that we seek your endorsement for an immediate Cease Fire in GAZA," the letter stated. "This plea transcends complex political discourse; it is a fundamental human rights appeal. The principles of humanity should never be obscured or overridden by the tenets of warfare."

So far, about 2,400 people have signed the petition, according to the website.

In addition to call for a ceasefire, the proclamation also calls for the release of all hostages captured by Hamas duing its invasion of Israel, the protection of all civilians on both sides of the war and the safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

A vigil was also held prior to the city council meeting, according to the petition website.

Long Beach now joins Cudahy, Richmond and Oakland in a list of cities that have all created local ordinances calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

