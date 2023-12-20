Lifelong El Paso resident says locals increasingly supporting Trump as border crisis hits new peak

A lifelong El Paso resident said on "Fox & Friends" that the "unprecedented amount" of illegal immigration witnessed in Texas border communities is leaving residents frustrated and disillusioned with the Biden administration.

"This is definitely very different. And I think that it's the systemic failures of the immigration policies that we have had. And it's just unsustainable now," said Judy Gutierrez, a former city council candidate, on Wednesday.

The besieged U.S. southern border saw a record number of migrant encounters in a single day on Monday, as thousands flooded into Eagle Pass, Texas, amid a broader surge in recent weeks that has left authorities overwhelmed.

There were over 12,600 migrant encounters on Monday, Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox. That does not include the thousands still waiting for processing in the Del Rio Sector on Monday evening after a surge of migrants into Eagle Pass. The number includes over 11,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and over 1,600 encountered at ports of entry.

As of Tuesday morning, sources told Fox that agents are still processing and transporting more than 4,500 migrants at the busy crossing point, with more than 5,300 already in custody and facilities at 260% over capacity.

Gutierrez said the city of El Paso has reached a breaking point trying to deal with the influx of migrants.

"We have these migrant shelters in the heart of our communities, in the heart of our districts. And it has wreaked havoc with many of the residents that live in the immediate area. Something needs to be done, we cannot continue down this path," she told host Lawrence Jones.

Gutierrez said this crisis will have a negative impact on President Biden heading into the 2024 election and says the administration needs to listen to the concerns of those who live along the U.S-Mexico border.

Additionally, Gutierrez said she believes residents of the traditonally blue border city are moving toward former President Trump for the 2024 election.

"I think right now they're leaning towards [Trump] because they're really frustrated," she said, adding that many voters she spoke to during her city council campaign feel like President Biden is not addressing the issue.

The border saw a record number of encounters in FY 23, with 2.4 million coming across the border. September was the highest month on record, while October was the highest October on record. November and December, a time when migration is typically slowing down, are looking likely to post record or near-record numbers, as well as agents now routinely see over 10,000 encounters a day.

Fox reported last week that Department of Homeland Security officials told lawmakers this month that there were around 670,000 "gotaways," illegal immigrants who slipped past Border Patrol agents, in FY 23, and that they are releasing an average of 5,000 illegal immigrants a day to non-governmental organizations.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Bill Melugin, and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.