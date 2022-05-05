Liberals cast doubt on SCOTUS after Roe v. Wade leak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MEDIA MELTDOWN - Liberals cast doubt on 'legitimacy' of SCOTUS after draft decision leaked. Continue reading …

SUPREME THREAT - Massive fence goes up around high court as justice cancels public appearance amid protests. Continue reading …

MOSCOW'S MISSTEP - Top US military official relays 'worst' mistake Russia made before invading Ukraine. Continue reading …

'UNPRECEDENTED' CRIME CLIMATE - NYPD blows through overtime budget as police force struggles to contain city's escalating violence. Continue reading …

COMEDY UNDER ATTACK - Dave Chappelle incident, Chris Rock slap have club owners worried about comics' safety. Continue reading …

POLITICS

TRUMP JR. TESTIFIES – A report says Donald Trump Jr. met with the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Continue reading …



NO LIMITS - Democrats use leaked SCOTUS opinion to push bill legalizing some abortions for all 9 months. Continue reading …



TIGHT REIN - White House says President Joe Biden has been ‘struck’ by Donald Trump’s ‘hold’ on the GOP. Continue reading …

‘RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION’– DHS Secretary Mayorkas denies knowing his 'disinformation czar' called the Hunter Biden laptop story 'Russian disinformation.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons …

MEDIA

GAME-CHANGER - Media continues to push the narrative that leaked Roe v. Wade draft could be midterm game-changer. Continue reading …



BIDEN CHAT – New MSNBC host Symone Sanders responded to a Politico correspondent who wondered if the First Lady's sit-down with her would be a "softball interview." Continue reading …

GABBARD RIPS BIDEN LABEL – Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard torched President Biden for "essentially" calling millions of Americans "terrorists." Continue reading …

OHIO DEM OPENS UP - Dem nominee Tim Ryan discussed his abortion restriction stance and revealed if he wants Biden to campaign for him. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON – TV partisans describe Sam Alito as a hater … a sadist whose only pleasure is extinguishing human freedom and happiness. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Fox host blasted Biden for attacking Trump supporters, calling them the "most extreme political faction in history." Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox host slammed the Democratic Party's fearmongering over the Supreme Court's leaked draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WHO’S THE AGGRESSOR? - Behavioral analyst Susan Constantine is confident who the aggressor is in the Heard-Depp relationship. Continue reading …

LA SHOOTOUT - Two suspects are wanted after an armed robbery in a smoke shop resulted in a shootout between a security guard and four others, killing one person. Continue reading …

‘NOT MINE’ – Ex-'General Hospital' star makes shocking announcement about wife's new baby bump. Continue reading …

NYPD ARREST BEATING SUSPECT - New York City police have arrested a man allegedly caught on video pummeling a 77-year-old victim in the Bronx this week. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

"Apparently, our cognitively struggling commander-in-chief thinks that Trump supporters represent the most extreme political faction in American history."

- SEAN HANNITY

