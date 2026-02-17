Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Texas

Houston police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old at Valentine's Day house party

Mariah Alatorre was reportedly caught in the crossfire

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston family is seeking answers after their 17-year-old daughter was shot and killed at a house party.

Fox 26 Houston reported that Mariah Alatorre was at a party with friends on Dagg Road on the city’s South Side early Valentine’s Day morning when she was killed.

According to the station, Houston police said Alatorre was caught in the crossfire after someone began shooting.

ABC 13 reported that the teenager was taken to a hospital emergency room before being transferred to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where she was later pronounced dead.

MASS SHOOTING AT STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, BANQUET HALL LEAVES 4 DEAD, 10 WOUNDED

A selfie of Mariah Alatorre.

Mariah Alatorre, 17, was killed early Valentine’s Day morning after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a house party on Dagg Road in Houston, Texas.

The police department did not provide Fox News Digital with any other information, only stating that they would hold a news conference later in the day.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

JEALOUS TEXAS WOMAN ALLEGEDLY LAUNCHES 25-POUND GYM WEIGHT AT ROMANTIC RIVAL IN FITNESS CENTER

A picture of Mariah Alatorre.

An undated photo of Mariah Alatorre who was killed on Feb. 14, 2026.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"She believed that everybody was her friend," Yady Alatorre, the mother of the victim, told Fox 26.

"I would tell her, like, some people are not your friends. And she was just like, no, you just don't know them. They're my friends. And I wish she just understood that, you know, a mom knows best," the elder Alatorre added.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue