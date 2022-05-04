Hannity rips Joe Biden for calling 76 million Americans 'the most extreme political faction in history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discusses how Biden verbally attacked Trump supporters, calling them the ‘most extreme political faction in history’ and how Democrats are using the issue of abortion as a political weapon on ‘Hannity.’

SEAN HANNITY: Apparently, our cognitively struggling commander in chief thinks that Trump supporters represent the most extreme political faction in American history. And because of them all, gay kids will soon be banned from going to school. They just make this all up.

HANNITY SLAMS ‘BLATANT ATTEMPT TO INTIMIDATE’ SCOTUS JUSTICES: ‘FAR-LEFT MOB IS AT IT AGAIN’

"In American history." Okay. We'll deal with that in a minute. Obviously, that's a predictable Democratic lie. We used to get it every two years, four years. Republicans, racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic, xenophobic, transphobic. You know the routine. But remember, Obama said those people in Pennsylvania, the bitter ones that cling to their God, their guns, their Bible, religion, or as Hillary called half the country, a basket of deplorable.

Or, as FBI agent Peter Strzok once referred to conservatives as Trump-supporting smelly Wal-Mart shoppers. Now, according to Biden, 76 million Americans are the most extreme political faction in history, half the country Joe? Now, of course, everything Biden just said is a simple, disgusting political scare tactic. No basis in reality, Joe is demagoguing this potential Supreme Court ruling in the most dishonest way possible. In fact, late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself, once all but predicted that Roe v Wade would likely be overturned because it's on shaky legal ground.

And for decades, get this, Joe Biden himself actually agreed with Sean Hannity and he wanted Roe v Wade tossed out. Want a constitutional amendment? Where's the media mob asking Joe what made him change his mind in the seventies. Then Senator Biden stated, quote, I don't like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far. I don't think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body. In the 1980s, he supported that constitutional amendment with the recently passed Orrin Hatch of Utah and a constitutional amendment that banned Roe v. Wade and letting states decide abortion law. And in 2006, Joe, he had this to say about abortion.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: