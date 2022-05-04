Roe v Wade leak: Liberal media cast doubt on ‘legitimacy’ of Supreme Court, government

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A number of liberal media members repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and at-large the U.S. government after a leaked opinion draft revealed the high court may soon strike down Roe v. Wade, putting abortion protections into the hands of states.

Wall-to-wall coverage of the controversy saw a range of hosts and guests rip into the high court and the federal government, questioning its ability to reliably function.

"I can’t shake the fact that Justice Sotomayor let us know that this was the direction the court was headed when they ruled to allow SBA to go into effect. When she said the justices were essentially digging their heads in the sand, they were ignoring decades and decade of precedent," MSNBC political analyst Juanita Toliver said. "And honestly, at this point, I think we’re all right to question the legitimacy of the court for doing that, for ignoring decades of precedent."

"We need to be focusing on the legitimacy of the court itself," Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick similarly chimed in on the liberal network, noting that she feared the public perception of the court was heading in the wrong direction.

During Tuesday’s "Morning Joe," Mika Brzezinski asked co-host Joe Scarborough what the leaked draft could mean for the Supreme Court.

"Well, for the Supreme Court, in a word—illegitimacy," Scarborough replied.

Moments later he added that Americans would now "rightly conclude" that their votes "no longer matter."

CNN chief legal political analyst Gloria Borger similarly attacked the court when she pondered whether the current Supreme Court Justices were "just a bunch of politicians in robes."

Meanwhile, historian Jon Meacham, who has written speeches for President Biden, threw cold water on the U.S. justice system during an appearance on MSNBC.

"If you had any reservations about the system’s capacity to deliver justice, they have just been affirmed," Meacham said.

In a particularly scathing rant, radio host Howard Stern said that all "unwanted children" should be sent the Supreme Court, where conservative justices, including "crackpot" Clarence Thomas, should be forced to raise them.

Stern also railed against the "f------" Electoral College for allowing the "minority viewpoint" to "run the country."

"How much more are we going to take?" Stern asked. "How much more of this bull---- that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote because he lives in South Dakota," he added.

Late-night hosts also joined in on the conversation, often resorting to mockery and accusations against the Supreme Court Justices.

"Decisions about what you can do with your body are now being made by four old dudes and a woman who thinks The Handmaids Tale is a romantic comedy," CBS late night host Stephen Colbert proclaimed.

Both he and Trevor Noah also accused SCOTUS judges of "lying" and perjuring themselves in order to receive the lifetime appointment.