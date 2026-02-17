Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Jill Biden’s first husband pleads not guilty to murdering second wife

William Stevenson pleaded not guilty to killing Linda Stevenson, who was found unresponsive at their Wilmington home on Dec. 28

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A Delaware man who was married to former first lady Jill Biden decades ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing his second wife in Delaware. 

William Stevenson, 77, is charged with killing Linda Stevenson, 64, who was found unresponsive at their home in Wilmington on Dec. 28. 

He remains in custody on $2 million bail after being charged with murder on Feb. 3.

Linda Stevenson ran a bookkeeping business and was described in her obituary as a family-oriented mother and grandmother and a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The obituary does not mention her husband, despite them having been married for 40 years.

JILL BIDEN'S 2019 MEMOIR DESCRIBED BEING 'DEVASTATED' BY DIVORCE FROM BILL STEVENSON, NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER

sign reading "Justice for Linda" in the snow with an inset of William Stevenson's mugshot

William Stevenson, the first husband of former first lady Jill Biden, has been charged with killing his wife at their Delaware home in late December. (New Castle County Police via AP; AP Photo/Mingson Lau)

William Stevenson, founder of the popular Delaware music venue Stone Balloon, ,appeared remotely in court Tuesday. 

"The pain of losing her is paralyzing and the emptiness in my heart is an abyss," Linda’s daughter, Christine Vettori, wrote in a Facebook post after her death. "Most days I can barely breathe."

Joe and Jill Biden

Then-President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, England. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Stevenson married Jill Biden in 1970 when she was an 18-year-old University of Delaware student and he was 23. The nuptials lasted five years before they divorced. 

Stevenson remained a critic of his ex-wife, but said he wasn't "bitter" about the way things ended. 

"I’m not bitter because, if it wasn't for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda and she's the greatest thing in my life," Bill told the Daily Mail in a 2020 interview. 

Jill Biden went on to marry former President Joe Biden, who served in the White House from January 2021 to January 2025.

exterior of home of William Stevenson with snow on the ground

The home of William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, is shown in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Stevenson has been charged in the killing his current wife at the home. (AP Photo/Mingson Lau) (AP Photo/Mingson Lau)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the office of Joe and Jill Biden. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
