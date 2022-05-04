Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

Top US military official reveals 'worst thing' Russia did before invading Ukraine

US European Command speaks about joint training efforts in Germany

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Liz Friden | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top U.S. military official in charge of joint training between American and Ukrainian troops in Germany said Wednesday that "the worst thing the Russians did was give us eight years to prepare" for its invasion of Ukraine.

Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, the commanding general for the 7th Army Training Command, said Ukraine has participated in more than a dozen large exercises with U.S. troops in Germany since 2015. 

"The worst thing the Russians did was give us eight years to prepare," Hilbert said Thursday while speaking alongside Lt. Col. Jeremy Hopkins, chief of staff from the Florida Army National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. 

U.S. military vehicles are seen on the grounds of the Grafenwoehr military training area in Germany on March 11.

U.S. military vehicles are seen on the grounds of the Grafenwoehr military training area in Germany on March 11.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"The Ukrainian soldiers are motivated, they are professional," Hilbert added, noting that the U.S. is currently training 50 to 60 Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate M777 howitzer artillery in Grafenwoehr, Germany. 

That weaponry has been sent to Ukraine’s military to help it in its fight against Russia. 

"They want to get back to the fight," Hilbert said. "They are here for a reason they know, and they want to get back to it." 

A U.S. Army tank is marshaled on the grounds of the Grafenwoehr military training area on March 11.

A U.S. Army tank is marshaled on the grounds of the Grafenwoehr military training area on March 11.

Hilbert also said the U.S. has trained more than 23,000 members of Ukraine's armed forces from 17 different battalions and 11 different brigades, spending a total of $126 million on this program. 

He added that the U.S. was planning for Ukrainian troops to lead a division-level exercise across the country before over 160 Florida National Guard troops pulled out of Ukraine in February, days before the invasion began. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on April 29.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on April 29. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Russia annexed Crimea in early 2014 before launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. 

"The war is going on for eight years now," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview Wednesday with Fox News' Griff Jenkins. "The full-fledged war is going on for 70 days." 