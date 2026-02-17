DNA found on glove near Nancy Guthrie's home, inside residence, yields no match in FBI database: sheriff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DNA found on a glove near Nancy Guthrie's home as well as inside her residence didn't produce a match in an FBI database, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

During an interview with Fox News, Nanos revealed that DNA recovered from her home didn't match any records found in the FBI database known as the Combined DNA Index System. DNA found on the glove also didn't match any records found in the system, he said. Nanos said that DNA found on the glove was different from DNA that was found inside Guthrie's home.

Guthrie was forcibly taken from her Tucson, Arizona home in the early morning hours of February 1 and didn't leave on her own, Nanos said.

"We're hopeful that we're always getting closer, but the news now, I think, is we had heard this morning that, of course, the DNA on the glove that was found two miles away was submitted for CODIS. And I just heard that CODIS had no hits," Nanos said.

While DNA found inside Guthrie's home and on a glove near her residence didn't produce a hit in the FBI's database, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said in an X post that DNA found at her property is still being analyzed.

"The DNA that was submitted to CODIS was from the set of gloves found 2 miles away. It did not trigger a match in CODIS and did not match DNA found at the property. The DNA found at the property is being analyzed & further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation," the sheriff's office wrote.

DNA Labs International, where the sample was sent, is closed on weekends, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The spokesperson added that the office was closed on Feb. 14 and 15, adding the lab is "able to be open on the weekend if it’s requested."

Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital that investigators will likely turn to "Investigative genetic genealogy" since there wasn't a match for the DNA in the FBI's CODIS database.

"[Investigators] go here: Investigative genetic genealogy, or IGG, is a technique the FBI uses that combines DNA analysis from crime scenes with searching publicly available commercial genealogy databases and old-fashioned genealogy research," Pack said. "It is completely different from CODIS, the FBI’s law enforcement DNA database that only compares crime scene DNA against people who have already been arrested or convicted."

The technique was used to catch the Golden State Killer in 2018, who killed at least 13 people and sexually assaulted another 50 women after investigators uploaded DNA found at the crime scene to a genecology database and found a distant cousin. The distant cousin was used to build a family tree which eventually led investigators to Joseph DeAngelo.

In an emotional video released Sunday, NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie said, "it is never too late to do the right thing".

"I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is. It's never too late. And you're not lost or alone," Guthrie said. "We believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline:

Jan. 31, 2026

• Between 9:30–9:45 p.m. – Family drops Nancy off at home

• 9:50 p.m. – Garage door closes (per authorities)

Feb. 1, 2026

• 1:47 a.m. – Doorbell camera disconnects

• 2:12 a.m. – Security camera detects motion

• 2:28 a.m. – Pacemaker disconnects from phone application

• 11:56 a.m. – Family checks on Nancy after she misses weekly church livestream gathering

• 12:03 p.m. — 911 called

• 12:15 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies arrive at home