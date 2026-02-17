Survivors in Rhode Island hockey game shooting 'fighting for their lives' after gunman kills ex-wife, son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people wounded by a gunman during a deadly shooting at a Rhode Island ince rink were in critical condition Tuesday and were "fighting for their lives," Fox News has learned.

A family contact told Fox News that Robert Dorgan, 56, who identified as transgender and had a history of past family conflict over his gender identity, shot and killed his ex-wife Rhonda and his son Aidan, before shooting his in-laws.

The gunfire erupted Monday afternoon at a high school hockey game at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.

Dorgan took his own life after the shooting, authorities said. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said a "good Samaritan" also stepped in and "attempted to subdue" the shooter.

"We can also tell you that a good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in the scene, and that's probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event earlier today," she said Monday night.

In addition to this son, two other siblings – a high school hockey player and his sister who is studying to be a nurse - have been left behind without either parent.

People who know the family well told Fox News that Dorgan transitioned back in 2020 and started going by the name Roberta.

That same year, Dorgan reported to North Providence police that he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery and said his father-in-law wanted him out of the family home because of it.

Dorgan would sometimes attend hockey games dressed in women’s clothing, such as tight denim shorts and tight tops.

Dorgan’s then-wife initially cited "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits" in divorce paperwork before the grounds were amended to "irreconcilable differences."

The divorce was finalized in 2021. Divorce records list Dorgan as living in Jacksonville, Florida , at the time and working as a truck driver.

