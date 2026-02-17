Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Survivors in Rhode Island hockey game shooting 'fighting for their lives' after gunman kills ex-wife, son

Robert Dorgan shot and killed his ex-wife and son before taking his own life at Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Video shows players, fans scramble for cover during Rhode Island rink shooting Video

Video shows players, fans scramble for cover during Rhode Island rink shooting

Video shows hockey players and spectators scrambling for cover after gunfire erupted at an ice hockey game in Rhode Island. Authorities said two people were killed and three others were injured in a family dispute. (X/EricRueb)

Two people wounded by a gunman during a deadly shooting at a Rhode Island ince rink were in critical condition Tuesday and were "fighting for their lives," Fox News has learned. 

A family contact told Fox News that Robert Dorgan, 56, who identified as transgender and had a history of past family conflict over his gender identity, shot and killed his ex-wife Rhonda and his son Aidan, before shooting his in-laws.

The gunfire erupted Monday afternoon at a high school hockey game at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.

ARKANSAS MOM FOUND SHOT TO DEATH WITH TWO CHILDREN WROTE CRYPTIC FACEBOOK POST MONTHS BEFORE KILLINGS

Split image of police vehicles outside Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Rhode Island and Robert Dorgan, identified as the shooting suspect.

Police respond outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, after a shooting on Feb. 16, 2026, left two people dead and three others injured in what authorities described as a family dispute. At right is Robert Dorgan, identified by police as the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images; X/@VerdadEsPoder)

Dorgan took his own life after the shooting, authorities said. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said a "good Samaritan" also stepped in and "attempted to subdue" the shooter.

"We can also tell you that a good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in the scene, and that's probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event earlier today," she said Monday night. 

In addition to this son, two other siblings – a high school hockey player and his sister who is studying to be a nurse - have been left behind without either parent.

MOM KILLED SHIELDING KIDS AFTER HUSBAND ERUPTS IN RAGE OVER NFL GAME: POLICE

Robert Dorgan standing outdoors with children in an undated photo related to the Rhode Island ice rink shooting.

Robert Dorgan, identified by police as the suspect in the Pawtucket ice rink shooting, pictured in an undated photo. (X/@VerdadEsPoder)

People who know the family well told Fox News that Dorgan transitioned back in 2020 and started going by the name Roberta. 

That same year, Dorgan reported to North Providence police that he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery and said his father-in-law wanted him out of the family home because of it. 

Dorgan would sometimes attend hockey games dressed in women’s clothing, such as tight denim shorts and tight tops. 

Split image of police at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Rhode Island and Robert Dorgan inside an ice rink.

Police stand outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, after a shooting on Feb. 16, 2026, left two people dead and three others injured in what authorities described as a family dispute. At right is Robert Dorgan, identified by police as the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images; X/@VerdadEsPoder)

Dorgan’s then-wife initially cited "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits" in divorce paperwork before the grounds were amended to "irreconcilable differences." 

The divorce was finalized in 2021. Divorce records list Dorgan as living in Jacksonville, Florida, at the time and working as a truck driver.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report. 
 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
