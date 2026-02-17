Expand / Collapse search
Canadian officials seize nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine at US border

Kulbir Singh charged with importation and trafficking after border agents found 16 duffle bags in commercial truck

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Canadian border officials seized nearly 600 pounds of what they believe to be methamphetamine at the U.S.-Canada border this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced the seizure on Tuesday, but the incident occurred on February 4. They say a 29-year-old Canadian national, Kulbir Singh, was driving the drugs into Canada from the U.S.

"On February 4, 2026, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, detected 16 duffle bags containing suspected methamphetamine," Canadian authorities said in a statement.

The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg, or just over 587 pounds.

FEDS ARREST FELON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT AFTER SEIZING TENS OF MILLIONS IN METH STASHED IN BLACKBERRIES

A split image of Canada Border Services Agency signage in front of duffle bags and bags of meth

The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine at the U.S. border on February 4, 2026. (Canada Border Services Agency )

Singh has been charged under Canadian law with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The CBSA in Southern Ontario says it has seized 616.5 kg of methamphetamine coming from the United States since January 2025.

The announcement comes amid chafing relations between Canada and President Donald Trump's administration, with Trump complaining last week about Ottawa's tariff plans and negotiations with China.

CBP AGENTS SEIZE $1.3M WORTH OF METH AND HEROIN IN BORDER DRUG BUST AMID TRUMP’S WAR ON NARCOTERRORISM

Trump listens in a meeting in January 2026

President Donald Trump has critized Canada's economic policies. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In an effort to bring Canada to the negotiating table, Trump said he would not allow the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is named after the legendary Canadian ice hockey player who played for the Detroit Red Wings. The bridge, which is currently under construction, will connect Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. 

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve," Trump wrote.

"We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset," he added.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media on Parliament Hill following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations and National Security, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

He cited the removal of U.S. alcohol products from Canadian liquor store shelves in Ontario.

Trump has previously accused Canada of taking advantage of U.S. trade policies. In his post, Trump said Canada has moved forward with building the bridge with "virtually no U.S. content." 

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
