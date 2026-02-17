Canadian officials seize nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine at US border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian border officials seized nearly 600 pounds of what they believe to be methamphetamine at the U.S.-Canada border this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced the seizure on Tuesday, but the incident occurred on February 4. They say a 29-year-old Canadian national, Kulbir Singh, was driving the drugs into Canada from the U.S.

"On February 4, 2026, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, detected 16 duffle bags containing suspected methamphetamine," Canadian authorities said in a statement.

The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg, or just over 587 pounds.

Singh has been charged under Canadian law with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The CBSA in Southern Ontario says it has seized 616.5 kg of methamphetamine coming from the United States since January 2025.

The announcement comes amid chafing relations between Canada and President Donald Trump's administration, with Trump complaining last week about Ottawa's tariff plans and negotiations with China.

In an effort to bring Canada to the negotiating table, Trump said he would not allow the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is named after the legendary Canadian ice hockey player who played for the Detroit Red Wings. The bridge, which is currently under construction, will connect Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve," Trump wrote.

"We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset," he added.

He cited the removal of U.S. alcohol products from Canadian liquor store shelves in Ontario.

Trump has previously accused Canada of taking advantage of U.S. trade policies. In his post, Trump said Canada has moved forward with building the bridge with "virtually no U.S. content."