US Capitol Police detain person holding 'what appears to be a gun' near Capitol building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Capitol Police announced Tuesday that it has detained a person carrying "what appears to be a gun near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building."

"Please avoid the area," U.S. Capitol Police said at one point in a post on X.

It later added that the "USCP cleared the potential security concern on the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol," and, "The area has reopened and any associated door or road closures will clear momentarily."

TWO TEENS ARRESTED AFTER 15-YEAR-OLD SHOT NEAR WASHINGTON, DC's UNION STATION

Images taken at the scene showed authorities surrounding a vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At this time, there does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat," U.S. Capitol Police said. "Again, at this time, one person is in custody."