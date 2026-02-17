Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

US Capitol Police detain person holding 'what appears to be a gun' near Capitol building

US Capitol Police says 'potential security concern' has been cleared

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond , Tyler Olson Fox News
The U.S. Capitol Police announced Tuesday that it has detained a person carrying "what appears to be a gun near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building."

"Please avoid the area," U.S. Capitol Police said at one point in a post on X.

It later added that the "USCP cleared the potential security concern on the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol," and, "The area has reopened and any associated door or road closures will clear momentarily."

Police surround vehicle outside U.S. Capitol Building

The U.S. Capitol Police said one person was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, outside the U.S. Capitol Building. (Fox News)

Images taken at the scene showed authorities surrounding a vehicle.

Police inspect vehicle near U.S. Capitol Building

Authorities are seen looking into a vehicle on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, outside the U.S. Capitol Building. (Fox News)

"At this time, there does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat," U.S. Capitol Police said. "Again, at this time, one person is in custody."

