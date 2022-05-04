Bret Baier presses Tim Ryan on late term abortions: 'You got to leave it up to the woman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, talks about his stance on abortion restrictions and if he wants Biden on the campaign trail on "Special Report."

TIM RYAN: Look, I think what we had established in Roe is something that we can continue to work with, and I think those can be the parameters. But then again, if you get rid of what was established law which in many ways was conservative to keep that to appreciate stare decisis and make sure we appreciate the law. If we move away from that you will get states like Ohio that have some of the most extreme laws in the whole country. Where if you are a young girl, and you have been raped or there has been incest that you can’t — you have to — the state, the government is going to force you to bring that baby to term and I don’t think that’s a fundamental value.

BRET BAIER: My question was about any limits to abortion at any point. Late-term, anything?

TIM RYAN: Look, you got to leave it up to the woman. You and I sitting here can’t account for all of the different scenarios that a woman, dealing with the complexities of a pregnancy, are going through. How can you and I figure that out?

