Dramatic video shows gunman opening fire during car repo in Texas, suspect arrested after bullet hits SUV

Shocking footage showed the moment a suspect opened fire while chasing a man during a car repossession in Manor, Texas.

The altercation ensued after a man repossessed an SUV, according to a report from affiliate FOX 7 Austin.

Video showed the suspect chasing the SUV as it exited a gate, brandishing a gun, and opening fire.

Police told the outlet the SUV was hit by a bullet.

Another car appeared to be backing up out of a parking spot during the shooting, though no injuries were reported.

The suspect, seen in the video wearing a red shirt, was taken into custody, FOX 7 reported.

It is unclear if the suspect seen in the video was the owner of the SUV, or if there was contact between the suspect and victim prior to the shooting.

The incident came weeks after a man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a repossession shooting in Belton, Texas.

A tow-truck driver was attempting to repossess a vehicle outside a Belton home on Feb. 5, when the suspect, Ryan Neal Amos, confronted the driver with a handgun, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The driver fled the scene and Amos allegedly opened fire, striking the tow truck.

After a standoff with negotiators, Amos was arrested.