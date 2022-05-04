Tulsi Gabbard torches President Biden for 'essentially' calling millions of Americans 'terrorists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed President Biden for saying 'MAGA crowd' is 'most extreme political organization that's existed' in recent American history on "Hannity."

TULSI GABBARD: When you look at the President of the United States of America calling millions of Americans, essentially terrorists, people who politically opposed him or voted against him, he's calling them terrorists in an attempt to intimidate them into silence. And we know this because we've heard this before from both him and his attorney general, you remember when his attorney general said, you know, anyone who holds extremist or anti-authority views will be targeted for investigation and potential prosecution by their domestic terrorist unit. So he's essentially saying that this, quote unquote MAGA crowd are worse than terrorists. This is outrageous. And so for every American who's watching, every American who's seen this, no matter how you feel about the MAGA crowd, this is an authoritarian assault on our freedom. And we need to stand together very strongly against this attempt to intimidate and silence anyone who holds political views that are different from ,or opposed to what this president and his administration are furthering.

