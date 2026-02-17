Christian mother, teacher's autopsy conducted as police probe homicide in Ohio home invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning for a Christian Ohio mother of two who was found dead inside her home, as investigators continue to pursue what authorities describe as a complex homicide investigation.

The Tipp City Police Department confirmed that an autopsy was performed on 37-year-old Ashley Flynn. Results are pending, and investigators are actively following up on information and evidence obtained during the autopsy process, according to the department.

The substitute teacher was found dead early Monday after officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a reported burglary in progress in the family’s suburban neighborhood in Tipp City, Ohio. Police previously said she had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Tuesday’s update, authorities said investigators worked late into the night securing the scene and returned in the morning to continue collecting and identifying additional evidence.

Following the early Monday morning burglary, authorities met with Flynn's husband, 39-year-old Caleb Flynn, and the couple's two children inside the residence.

The department said it is utilizing all available staff and resources and is working in collaboration with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are also providing investigative support.

Authorities acknowledged ongoing public concern about whether a suspect has been identified, sharing that investigators are continuing to review tips, process evidence and examine possible motives. As of Tuesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified by police.

Lifewise Academy announced on Facebook a time for the community to gather in prayer following Flynn’s death.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of our teacher, Ashley Flynn," Lifewise Academy wrote. "We know God is close."

Flynn was a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools and a volleyball coach at Tippecanoe Middle School. The district described her as someone known for her warmth, kindness and positive impact on students.

"She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," the school district said.

Christian Life Center in Butler Township also described Flynn as a beloved member of the church. In a statement, Pastor Jordan Hansen said she was "murdered in her home" and asked for prayers for her husband, two daughters and extended family.

"Ashley Flynn is with Jesus. Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind. Please pray for [the] ongoing investigation. Please pray for God's very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation," he said in a Facebook post. "We need Jesus and His grace in the 'What now?'"

Anyone with information or video footage that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.

