Rhode Island

Hockey rink shooting suspect warned about going 'BERSERK' in X post day before attack

Alleged shooter Robert Dorgan responded to comments about Rep. Sarah McBride before allegedly killing family members at Rhode Island hockey gam

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Video shows players, fans scramble for cover during Rhode Island rink shooting Video

Video shows players, fans scramble for cover during Rhode Island rink shooting

Video shows hockey players and spectators scrambling for cover after gunfire erupted at an ice hockey game in Rhode Island. Authorities said two people were killed and three others were injured in a family dispute. (X/EricRueb)

The trans suspect accused of shooting and killing two people at a Rhode Island ice rink on Monday had posted on X about going "BERSERK" after an actor insisted that Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., is a man. 

McBride identifies as a transgender woman.

Robert Dorgan, 56, appeared to become agitated after actor Kevin Sorbo wrote on X that "Tim McBride is a man. Community note this if I'm wrong," alongside a photo of the Delaware Democrat.

In response, Dorgan — whose profile listed the name Roberta Dorgano — wrote: "Keep bashing us. But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK."

In another post, Dorgan responded to Infowars host Alex Jones, who had written "So creepy" in response to Sorbo's post.

RHODE ISLAND ICE RINK SHOOTING SUSPECT'S GENDER IDENTITY WAS SOURCE OF PAST FAMILY CONFLICT: DOCS

Split image of police at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Rhode Island and Robert Dorgan inside an ice rink.

Police stand outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, after a shooting on Feb. 16, 2026, left two people dead and three others injured in what authorities described as a family dispute. At right is Robert Dorgan, identified by police as the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images; X/@VerdadEsPoder)

"stfu (shut the f--- up) Alex dont be so butt hurt over somebody different. then wonder why trans ppl go fkn BERSERK," Dorgan wrote.

The posts came one day before Dorgan is accused of opening fire inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley Schools in what police described as a "family dispute," Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said.

"It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute," Goncalves said.

Video from inside the arena shows players diving and fans fleeing their seats as shots rang out during the high school game. At least a dozen shots can be heard in the footage, along with people screaming as they scramble for cover.

Authorities said two people were killed and three others were critically injured. Dorgan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A source with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives told Fox News the gunman killed his wife and shot three of his children before turning the gun on himself in what the source described as a domestic violence incident.

Police have not publicly identified a motive.

MOM KILLED SHIELDING KIDS AFTER HUSBAND ERUPTS IN RAGE OVER NFL GAME: POLICE

Screenshot of X posts including a message attributed to Robert Dorgan saying

A screenshot shows an X post from an account attributed to Robert Dorgan in which he wrote, "Keep bashing us. But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK," in response to a post about Rep. Sarah McBride one day before the shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. (Screenshot via X, X/@ksorbs; X/@Tgirlcuda)

McBride responded to the shooting in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This is a horrific and evil crime and I hope the murderer rots in hell," McBride said. "My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones mourning right now."

Investigators are continuing to review surveillance footage and witness accounts as they piece together a timeline of the shooting.

It comes as court records show Dorgan had a documented history of conflict with relatives in recent years, including disputes tied to his gender transition, WPRI reported.

In 2020, Dorgan reported to North Providence police that he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery and said his father-in-law wanted him out of the family home because of it.

Screenshot of X posts including messages attributed to Robert Dorgan responding to Kevin Sorbo and Alex Jones before the Rhode Island shooting.

A screenshot shows X posts from an account attributed to Robert Dorgan responding to actor Kevin Sorbo and media personality Alex Jones one day before the shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. In one post, Dorgan wrote, "Keep bashing us. But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK." (X/@ksorbs; X/@RealAlexJones; X/@Tgirlcuda)

According to court documents cited by WPRI, Dorgan alleged his father-in-law used a derogatory term for transgender individuals and threatened retaliation if he did not move out. The father-in-law was charged at the time, though prosecutors later dismissed the case.

Court filings also show Dorgan’s then-wife initially cited "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits" in divorce paperwork before the grounds were amended to "irreconcilable differences."

The divorce was finalized in 2021. Divorce records list Dorgan as living in Jacksonville, Florida, at the time and working as a truck driver.

Split image of police vehicles outside Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Rhode Island and Robert Dorgan, identified as the shooting suspect.

Police respond outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, after a shooting on Feb. 16, 2026, left two people dead and three others injured in what authorities described as a family dispute. At right is Robert Dorgan, identified by police as the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images; X/@VerdadEsPoder)

Also in 2020, Dorgan accused his mother of assaulting him and acting in a "violent, threatening or tumultuous manner," according to police records cited by WPRI. His mother was charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct, though the case was later dismissed, court records show.

The dispute was also referenced in Dorgan’s conflict with his father-in-law. According to court documents, Dorgan told police his father-in-law "told me that if I did not drop the assault charges against my mother that further retaliation could be expected and that was another reason to have me killed."

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Alexis McAdams and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
