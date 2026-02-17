New details revealed about seconds before trans gunman opened fire at Rhode Island hockey game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities on Tuesday revealed chilling details about the moments before a transgender gunman opened fire inside a Rhode Island hockey arena, describing what police called a "very targeted" attack in which a father methodically approached his family members in the bleachers and shot them one by one during his son’s senior night game.

Robert Dorgan, 56, opened fire Monday inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley schools, killing his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and son Aidan Dorgan, before fatally shooting himself, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

Three other people were also shot and remain in critical condition, including Rhonda's parents, Linda Dorgan and Gerald Dorgan, and Thomas Giarrusso, a friend of the family.

Prior to the shooting, Robert Dorgan was seen entering, leaving, and then reentering the building.

Authorities said he had two guns on him — a Glock 10 mm and a SIG Sauer P226 — though it is unclear if he had the weapons when he initially entered the building.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Goncalves described the attack as "very targeted," noting Robert Dorgan approached the family "individually" and fired at them.

The family was sitting in the bleachers during the shooting, but police said it appeared there was no conversation or confrontation between the suspect and the victims before he opened fire.

At least three bystanders, described as family or friends of the hockey players, intervened and briefly stopped Robert Dorgan, Goncalves said. At that time, he reached for a second gun and fatally shot himself.

The police chief explained Robert Dorgan had been to his son's hockey games in the past, and that his presence Monday was not "unusual."

"There was no indication from the family or friends that any violence was underway, or that they were in fear of this specific individual," Goncalves said. "… We continue to look into what the motivation was. We're not sure at this point what the trigger event was that happened yesterday."

Robert Dorgan, who identified as transgender and had a history of family conflict over his gender identity, transitioned in 2020 and socially used the names "Roberta Dorgan" and "Roberta Esposito," according to Goncalves.

He was wearing female clothes during the shooting, she said.

Records show Robert Dorgan, who was not a Rhode Island resident, had a license to carry in Florida and the two weapons used in the shooting were purchased legally.

Goncalves said he was not known to law enforcement in Pawtucket, but "there were some contacts throughout the state."

Police confirmed they are conducting several search warrants to find additional information, but have not found a suicide note.

Officials have not yet found any links to any extremist groups.

In addition to Aidan, the Dorgans had two other children — the high school hockey player and his sister, who is studying to be a nurse.

