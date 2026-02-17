Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

Gun store owner says FBI asked him to check firearm sales against list of names, pics in Guthrie case

FBI asks Arizona gun store to check records in Nancy Guthrie search, owner says

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Amalia Roy Fox News
Arizona gun shop owner says FBI brought list of names Video

Arizona gun shop owner says FBI brought list of names

Phillip Martin, co-owner of Armor Bearer Arms in Arizona, says an agent showed him three pages of photos and asked him to check whether roughly 18 to 24 people had purchased a firearm in the past year, but no matches were found. (Credit: Fox News)

TUCSON, Ariz. - An Arizona gun store owner says an FBI agent asked him to review recent firearm purchases tied to a list of nearly two dozen people, as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues into a third week.

Phillip Martin, co-owner of Armor Bearer Arms in Tucson, told Fox News’ Amalia Roy that an FBI agent visited his store with three pages of approximately 18 to 24 individuals with corresponding photos and names.

The agent, Martin said, asked to check whether any of those people had purchased a firearm from his store within the past year.

"He actually had given me a list of paper, list of people that had pictures and names on it, and he wanted to know if I could help him pull up in my system if any of these people have purchased a gun in the last year," Martin said.

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie that was provided by NBC in response to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of the "TODAY" co-host. (Courtesy of NBC)

Martin said he initially questioned the request but ultimately agreed to help out of concern for Guthrie’s family.

"I felt bad for the family. Anything that could help them find the person I was willing to help," he said.

Martin said he entered each last name into his store’s electronic records system, which would display identifying information if the individual had made a purchase. He said none of the names returned a match for firearm purchases within the past year.

According to Martin, the agent told him investigators planned to visit additional gun stores to determine whether anyone on the list had recently bought a weapon.

Suspect carrying a gun on Nancy Guthrie's property.

Photos released on Feb. 10, 2025, show suspect carrying a gun on Nancy Guthrie's property.  (FBI)

On Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos disputed reports that authorities have narrowed the suspect pool to a few dozen individuals. During an interview with Fox News’ Jonathan Hunt, Nanos denied that investigators had focused on a specific group.

"That’s not true," Nanos said when asked whether authorities had identified around 40 people as potential suspects.

"We haven’t narrowed it down to anything other than we have pieces of evidence that we’re looking at to try to find this individual," Nanos said.

Physical description of Nancy Guthrie suspect.

The FBI released a description of a suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, who was seen in doorbell camera footage before she vanished. (Fox News)

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline:

Jan. 31, 2026

• Between 9:30–9:45 p.m. – Family drops Nancy off at home

• 9:50 p.m. – Garage door closes (per authorities)

a missing person flyer for nancy guthrie

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie to call them or reach out via the QR code in this missing person flyer. (Pima County Sheriff's Office)

Feb. 1, 2026

• 1:47 a.m. – Doorbell camera disconnects

• 2:12 a.m. – Security camera detects motion

• 2:28 a.m. – Pacemaker disconnects from phone application

• 11:56 a.m. – Family checks on Nancy after she misses weekly church livestream gathering

• 12:03 p.m. — 911 called

• 12:15 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies arrive at home

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
