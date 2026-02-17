Third suspect, known as 'Prophetess,' indicted in Kingdom of God Global Church forced labor case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal grand jury in Michigan indicted a third defendant in an alleged forced labor conspiracy tied to the Kingdom of God Global Church, the Justice Department announced.

Kathleen Klein, said to also be known as "Prophetess," allegedly served as a leader and executive of the church — formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International — and helping run a multi-state call center operation that prosecutors say exploited workers to solicit donations.

The Justice Department said Klein, 53, and co-defendants David Taylor and Michelle Brannon allegedly operated call centers in Michigan, Missouri, Florida and Texas, where victims were forced to work long hours without pay and pressured to meet aggressive fundraising targets.

Prosecutors said workers who fell short or resisted were subjected to public humiliation, sleep deprivation, physical abuse, withholding of food and shelter, forced repentance rituals and threats of "divine judgment in the form of sickness, accidents, death, and eternal damnation."

The superseding indictment, issued Feb. 11, alleges that the organization collected roughly $50 million in donations since 2014, which leaders used to fund personal real estate purchases, vehicles, airline tickets and luxury goods.

In addition to adding Klein as a defendant, the superseding indictment includes new allegations that Taylor frequently requested and received sexually explicit photos and videos from female church workers.

Klein is charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Taylor and Brannon were first indicted in July 2025 on charges including conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

"This case reflects the gravity of forced labor schemes that strip victims of their basic human rights and subject them to physical and brutal psychological abuse," said Assistant Attorney General Andrew Tysen Duva in a statement. "Combating human trafficking is a top priority for the Department of Justice. We will relentlessly pursue those who facilitate and profit from forced labor and fight to obtain justice for survivors."