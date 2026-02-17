Five injured, including firefighter, in church explosion following reported gas leak in upstate New York

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York State Police are investigating after five people were injured in an explosion at the Abundant Life Fellowship church in Boonville, New York.

Church leaders said their pastor and a congregation member were at the building and called first responders just before 10:30 a.m. local time to report "an obvious gas leak."

While the pastor, congregant and a Boonville Fire Department firefighter were inside the building, an explosion occurred, according to the church and New York State Police.

Authorities said five people were taken to Wynn Hospital in Utica, with the Boonville firefighter and a civilian listed in critical condition.

Three others are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

New York State Police said the church sustained "catastrophic damage," and the church noted the building was nearly fully engulfed in flames and smoke within 15 minutes of the explosion.

The church was reportedly heated by propane cylinders, but the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, according to police.

Officials said there is no indication of criminal activity.

Members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Uniform Force remain at the scene assisting with the investigation.

"Please just pray for peace, especially for Pastor Brandon and MaeLeah," the church wrote in a Facebook post. "And go ahead and lift a lot of praise for the Lord’s protection over all the things NOT happening at church at the time of this emergency."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to the tragedy on social media, noting she has been briefed.

"State Fire, EMS, and Office of Emergency Management personnel are on the scene," Hochul wrote in an X post. "Praying for the full recovery of the five individuals injured."

New York State Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.