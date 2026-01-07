Left-wing groups mobilize protests after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Left-wing groups mobilize protests after fatal ICE shooting

2. Woman fatally shot in Minneapolis ICE operation identified

3. Venezuelan oil’s return could impact gas prices nationwide



MAJOR HEADLINES

HORRIFIC ACT — Two killed, several injured outside of Salt Lake City church during funeral. Continue reading …

GAVEL DOWN – Sen Ted Cruz pushes judicial impeachment over Kavanaugh assassination attempt ruling. Continue reading …

AMERICA FIRST – Trump administration orders US withdrawal from 66 international organizations. Continue reading …

WARNING SIGNS — 911 call near slain dentist’s home reported door 'banging' days before he and wife were found shot dead. Continue reading …

SKIDDING TO SAFETY – All plane tires burst on Boeing 767 during harrowing landing failure. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

SHADOW MILITIA – 'Irregular' armed guards aboard Russian shadow tankers alarm Nordic-Baltic governments. Continue reading …

FAITH UNDER SIEGE – Christians targeted in systematic kidnapping campaign in Nigeria by jihadi herdsmen. Continue reading …

GOVERNOR GAMBIT – Pennsylvania's Shapiro kicks off re-election campaign, stoking 2028 presidential talk. Continue reading …

OPEN DOOR – Trump and Colombian president arrange White House meeting after threats of military action. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

RESISTANCE HOST – Ken Jennings says he'll back any 2028 hopeful who vows to 'prosecute' Trump admin. Continue reading …

RISE UP – Catholic conference shatters attendance records as 26,000 young people flock to faith event. Continue reading …

WEB OF DECEIT – VP Vance says Tim Walz should resign over massive Minnesota welfare fraud scandal investigation. Continue reading …

STRINGS ATTACHED – Grammy winner exits Kennedy Center after Trump takeover, sparks backlash. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The United States is now 'running' Venezuela after Maduro ouster. Continue reading …

ERIC PATTERSON – Evils of collectivism are just warming up. ‘Rugged individualism’ better be ready. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FRESH START – Hawks trade 4-time All-Star Trae Young to Wizards in blockbuster deal: reports. Continue reading …

FOOD FIGHT – Health experts react to Trump admin’s new food pyramid. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on culinary controversies and presidential proclamations. Take the quiz here …

CROWN FORGED – Landmark coin tied to legendary ruler preserved for nation after detectorist's lucky discovery. Continue reading …

COAST GUARD RESCUE – People and pets are safe after dramatic maritime lift. See video ...

WATCH

JD VANCE – Tim Walz should resign after Minnesota fraud scandal. See video …

RFK JR – Trump admin has a plan to transform American dietary culture. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to explore why President Trump says the U.S. needs Greenland for national security and how allies are responding. Check it out ...

NEW SHOW

Don't miss the debut of "The Riley Gaines Show," featuring an interview with Nick Shirley on the spiraling Minnesota fraud scandal. Catch it at 10AM ET on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all major podcast platforms. Go here for more ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.