Who was Renee Nicole Good, woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting?

City leaders have identified the woman killed during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis Wednesday as Renee Nicole Good, 37, and federal and local officials offered sharply different accounts of the shooting.

The fatal shooting occurred during an ICE enforcement operation in south Minneapolis, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which said agents were attempting to make arrests when Good tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting a federal agent to fire in self-defense.

Good was pronounced dead after being struck by gunfire. The agent involved has not been publicly identified, and the incident remains under investigation.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council confirmed Good’s identity in a joint statement Wednesday, calling her "a member of our community" and demanding that ICE leave the city.

"This morning an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a member of our community," the statement said. "Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The council members said they support Minneapolis’ immigrant community and accused federal immigration authorities of bringing "chaos and violence" to the city, vowing to work with state partners to protect residents.

Who was Renee Nicole Good?

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told The Minnesota Star Tribune her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her partner and that the family was notified of her death late Wednesday morning.

"That’s so stupid" she was killed, Ganger told the outlet after learning details of the incident. "She was probably terrified."

Ganger told the newspaper her daughter was not involved in protests against ICE agents and described Good as "one of the kindest people I’ve ever known," calling her compassionate and devoted to caring for others.

According to the Star Tribune, Good was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at the age of 36. Macklin’s father told the outlet that the couple had a child together, now 4 or 5, and said he plans to travel to care for the child following Good’s death.

‘Weaponize her vehicle’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday evening, though, that Good tried to run a law enforcement officer over with her vehicle.

The fatal shooting of Good, whom Noem did not name, was "preventable," Noem said, reiterating that ICE agents were carrying out lawful enforcement operations at the time of the incident.

Noem said ICE agents were conducting operations in Minneapolis when one of their vehicles became stuck in the snow due to recent weather conditions. As agents attempted to push the vehicle free, she said they were harassed and blocked by what she described as a group of agitators.

According to Noem, agents approached Good’s vehicle after she repeatedly blocked officers and impeded their work. She said ICE agents ordered Good to exit her vehicle and stop obstructing law enforcement, but she refused to comply.

"She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle," Noem said, adding that Good attempted to run over an officer.

Noem said the officer involved was struck by the vehicle and transported to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The SUV Good was driving at the time of the shooting displayed Missouri license plates, according to KSHB 41 News.

The outlet reported that it confirmed with the Missouri Department of Revenue that the vehicle was registered to Renee N. Good Macklin at an address in Kansas City, Missouri. It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was registered out of state.

Noem again described the incident as an act of domestic terrorism and said there has been a rise in vehicle-ramming attacks against federal officers nationwide in recent weeks.

"This must stop," she said.

Noem added that elected officials should denounce violence against law enforcement, arguing the shooting was the result of escalating rhetoric targeting federal officers.

Fox News has learned from multiple ICE sources that none of the agents involved in the shooting in Minneapolis were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident.

ICE has been gradually rolling out body-worn cameras nationwide, including during recent high-profile arrests, but the team involved in Wednesday’s enforcement operation did not have body cameras equipped, the sources said.

The shooting comes amid heightened tensions between federal immigration authorities and Minneapolis officials, after DHS deployed thousands of additional officers to the area in recent days, sparking protests and backlash from city leaders.

