Health experts react as Andrew Huberman backs Trump admin’s new food pyramid

The Trump administration has taken a new approach to the food pyramid.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced new guidelines on Wednesday with an updated, inverted pyramid. The top of the pyramid, which is now the wider part of the structure, is built on meat, fats, fruits and vegetables, while whole grains are at the narrow bottom.

This follows HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA), aimed at addressing chronic disease, childhood illnesses and ultraprocessed foods.

"The new guidelines recognize that whole, nutrient-dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower health care costs," Kennedy said during a press briefing in Washington, D.C.

"Protein and healthy fats are essential, and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines. We are ending the war on saturated fats."

The HHS secretary rallied against refined carbohydrates, food additives and added sugar, highlighting the health risks associated with sugar-sweetened beverages.

Kennedy's main message to Americans was to "eat real food."

The announcement triggered reactions from top health and wellness voices, including Stanford neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman, host of the "Huberman Lab" podcast.

In a post on X, Huberman shared the White House’s graphic of the new pyramid, praising the decisions that were made.

"Oatmeal (and I think that’s rice and sourdough) made the cut!" he commented. "In all seriousness, assuming overall calories are kept in check and people exercise & get sun(day)light, this looks spot on."

He added, "Maybe up the veggies a bit, add low-sugar fermented foods like sauerkraut & this is great."

Huberman said in a thread on the same post that Americans "don’t have to eat all the foods" shown in the diagram.

"You won’t see me drinking milk or eating shrimp," he said. "Nothing against shrimp, I just don’t like the taste. Aversion to crustaceans."

The new guidelines received praise from other major health figures, including former FDA commissioner Dr. David Kessler.

"There should be broad agreement that eating more whole foods and reducing highly processed carbohydrates is a major advance in how we approach diet and health," Kessler told The Associated Press.

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, president of the American Medical Association, shared in a statement that these guidelines "affirm that food is medicine and offer clear direction patients and physicians can use to improve health."

"The American Medical Association applauds the Administration’s new Dietary Guidelines for spotlighting the highly processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages and excess sodium that fuel heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other chronic illnesses," Mukkamala wrote.

But not all feedback was positive.

Some people expressed concern about prioritizing red meat and dairy, while calling for the limitation of saturated fat.

Neal Barnard, president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, shared in a reaction to STAT that while the guidelines "do have one or two good points, emphasizing fruits and vegetables and limiting alcohol," the guidelines are "for the most part a strong reflection of industry influence."

Christopher Gardner, a nutrition expert at Stanford University, also spoke out against the new guidelines, as reported by NPR.

"I'm very disappointed in the new pyramid that features red meat and saturated fat sources at the very top, as if that's something to prioritize. It does go against decades and decades of evidence and research," said Gardner, who was a member of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf, as well as Alexandria Hoff of Fox News, contributed reporting.