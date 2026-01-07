'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings says 2028 candidate who vows to prosecute Trump 'regime' 'has my vote'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings appeared to take a swipe at President Donald Trump and his administration, saying he'd support a candidate who vows to prosecute the current "regime."

Jennings took to the liberal social media platform Bluesky Wednesday during a news cycle dominated by the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

"The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028," Jennings wrote.

On Tuesday, he appeared to knock Trump's policy on Venezuela, writing on Bluesky, "America is always like ‘ok but the NEXT regime change will work,’ like when I ‘cut out carbs’ briefly every January."

‘JEOPARDY!’ STAR KEN JENNINGS APOLOGIZES FOR ‘INSENSITIVE' TWEETS — INCLUDING ONE ABOUT BARRON TRUMP

Sony Pictures Television, which produces the syndicated game show; Jennings; and representatives for Jennings did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Jennings, who began co-hosting "Jeopardy!" in 2021 and became the solo host in 2023, has had a history of liberal, anti-Trump commentary.

'JEOPARDY!' STAR KEN JENNINGS ON THE BEST ADVICE ALEX TREBEK EVER GAVE HIM

In 2017, the former "Jeopardy!" champion mocked Trump's 11-year-old son Barron, who reportedly believed that the infamous photo of liberal comedian Kathy Griffin holding a prop of the president's bloodied severed head was real after seeing it on television.

"Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking," Jennings wrote in a since-deleted post on Twitter (now called X).

Jennings initially defended the post amid backlash, writing, "The joke doesn't mock Barron. It mocks using him for political cover."

In 2018, Jennings poked fun at what he called an "awful MAGA grandma" in response to a social media post from a woman who remembered her late disabled son who was a fan of the iconic '80s TV character "Alf."

In January 2020, Jennings offered his support to senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during the Democratic primary, posting, "Remember, defending champion Ken Jennings wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren."

When he was under consideration to replace longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek after his Trebek's death, Jennings issued a broad apology for his past "insensitive" tweets.

"I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I've definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head, and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen," Jennings wrote in December 2020.

"In the past, I'd usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake. But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I've ever posted here. Not at all!" he continued.

"Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended. It wasn't my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn't matter: I screwed up, and I'm truly sorry."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Jennings' latest post is likely in reference to the Department of Homeland Security's response to the fatal shooting in Minneapolis. DHS accused a woman who was shot behind the wheel of a vehicle of "domestic terrorism" by targeting an ICE agent in front of her.

Critics are accusing the agent of using excessive force.