©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Atlanta

All 8 tires burst in harrowing Atlanta landing failure involving passenger jet

LATAM Flight 2482 left 221 passengers stranded on tarmac for 2 hours before bus evacuation

By Bonny Chu Fox News
First responders in Atlanta rushed to an airport runway Tuesday after an aircraft experienced a harrowing landing failure, with all eight of its landing tires bursting the moment the plane touched down, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

LATAM Flight 2482, a Boeing 767, landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday evening after a seven-hour flight from Lima, Peru.

According to Fox 5, citing a flight expert, the unusual incident may not have been the result of a hard landing, but rather a possible malfunction in the aircraft’s automatic braking system.

Images from the aftermath revealed dislodged cabin panels and a bathroom door torn from its hinges, according to the local station.

CAUSE OF FAILED ALASKA AIRLINES LANDING GEAR THAT SENT PASSENGERS SCREAMING REVEALED

Emergency crews respond to damaged aircraft on Atlanta runway at night

Emergency crews respond to a damaged aircraft on the runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Jan. 6, 2026. (@daeboganmusic/Fox 5 Atlanta)

No injuries were reported following the incident, but airport staff who witnessed the landing described hearing multiple popping sounds as the wheels hit the tarmac, followed by visible smoke.

"I was at work and my coworkers and I heard a couple of loud bangs and saw a lot of smoke," a user posted on social media Tuesday. "One of the airport ops guys told us that the plane landed so hard that all the tires blew out."

Another traveler noted that as the plane decelerated, another passenger recalled the unsettling sensation of wheels "rattling on the tarmac" for an unusually long time, Fox 5 reported.

JETBLUE AIRCRAFT ROLLS OFF RUNWAY WHILE LANDING AT BOSTON'S LOGAN AIRPORT

passengers evacuating plane

Passengers evacuate a plane on Jan. 6, 2026, at the Atlanta airport. (@daeboganmusic/Fox 5 Atlanta)

The 221 people on board were reportedly stranded on the tarmac for two hours before being transported to the terminal by bus.

Speaking to Fox 5, retired Capt. Paul Carr, who flew 767s for years, called the incident "very odd." The former Delta pilot said that while tire blowouts are relatively common, it is rare for all eight tires to fail at once. He added that a malfunction in the automatic braking system likely triggered the disaster by locking the wheels and generating extreme friction.

flat plane tires

A close-up view shows damaged landing gear on a LATAM Boeing 767 after the aircraft landed from Lima, Peru, and suffered a landing failure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 6, 2026. (@yashodunn/Fox 5 Atlanta)

 "That's very odd for all eight tires to blow on a landing," Carr said. "More than likely, the brake system logic... malfunctioned, and it locked up all the brakes and just caused them to blow."

Emergency crews respond to aircraft on Atlanta runway

Crews respond on the runway after LATAM Flight 2482 experienced a landing failure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Jan. 6, 2026. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

The incident prompted a temporary runway shutdown but did not significantly affect overall airport operations.

Fox News reached out to LATAM and the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
