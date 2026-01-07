Shooting outside Salt Lake City LDS church leaves at least 2 dead, 6 injured: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people are dead and six others are injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while people were gathered for a funeral.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement that they are aware of a "serious incident" that took place outside a church meetinghouse at 660 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on Wednesday while a memorial service was being held in the chapel.

Of the six injured, three were listed in critical condition, according to the Salt Lake Police Department. Authorities said some of the victims were transported by private vehicle to a local hospital before officers arrived on scene.

MICHIGAN CHURCHES LOCK DOORS, POST GUARDS AFTER DEADLY ATTACK ROCKS GRAND BLANC COMMUNITY

"The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is grateful for the efforts of first responders," the church stated. "Until more information is available, all questions about this incident are being directed to the Salt Lake City Police Department. We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind."

FBI Salt Lake City said in a statement that it is aware of the incident and is offering assistance to local law enforcement partners.

The Denver Office Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents are responding to a reported shooting incident in the 600 block of N. Redwood Rd. to assist local law enforcement in their investigation.

Police said they do not have a detailed description of a suspect's vehicle, but officers are searching the area from Redwood Road to the Jordan River.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Salt Lake City Police Department for additional information.