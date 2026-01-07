Grammy winner accused of caving to 'woke mob' after Kennedy Center cancellation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grammy-winning banjo player Béla Fleck has canceled three upcoming performances with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, accusing the venue of becoming "charged and political" after recent changes under the Trump administration.

Fleck, who has won more than a dozen Grammy Awards, announced the withdrawal on social media.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I have withdrawn from my upcoming performance with the NSO at The Kennedy Center. Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music.

TRUMP RALLIES HOUSE GOP AT KENNEDY CENTER DAYS AFTER MADURO CAPTURE

"I look forward to playing with the NSO another time in the future when we can together share and celebrate art."

In December, the White House announced that President Donald Trump's name would be added to the performing arts institution following a vote by its board.

The decision has prompted several performers to cancel appearances, including Stephen Schwartz, the composer of Broadway musicals such as "Wicked" and "Godspell."

The Kennedy Center’s website listed Fleck’s withdrawal as being due to "personal issues" and noted that the performances by the National Symphony Orchestra will still go forward.

SYLVESTER STALLONE, GEORGE STRAIT LEAD TRUMP'S KENNEDY CENTER HONORS RED CARPET

"Artists canceling their shows at the Trump Kennedy Center made a political choice to tie themselves to a hateful, politically driven media campaign, and they were rewarded with headlines," Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"These partisan performers are the megaphone minority. There are many artists who would love to perform, and they won’t discriminate or exclude patrons of different backgrounds and beliefs."

Fleck’s decision also drew a response Tuesday from Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell, who accused the acclaimed banjoist of caving to what he called the "woke mob."

"You just made it political and caved to the woke mob who wants you to perform for only Lefties. This mob pressuring you will never be happy until you only play for Democrats," Grenell wrote in a repost of Fleck’s statement.

"The Trump Kennedy Center believes all people are welcome — Democrats and Republicans and people uninterested in politics. We want performers who aren’t political — who simply love entertaining everyone regardless of who they voted for."

KELSEY GRAMMER CALLS TRUMP 'ONE OF THE GREATEST PRESIDENTS WE'VE EVER HAD' AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Grenell’s response drew additional reactions online. Political activist Raheem Kassam wrote that "art is meaningless without bravery," calling Fleck a "coward" for his decision.

Radio host and columnist Mark Davis, who said he was a longtime fan of the musician, accused Fleck of politicizing the venue himself.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"From a longtime fan: YOU politicize the venue with this tantrum of depriving attendees and workers of your talents," Davis wrote on X.

"Better to appear, as your contract requires, and make your gripe clear from the stage if you wish."

Trump removed the Kennedy Center’s leadership in February 2025 and installed himself as the board chair.