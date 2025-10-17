John Bolton indicted on classified materials retention charges and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton indicted with improper handling of classified documents

2. Mamdani delivers major flip-flop on debate stage when asked about Hamas

3. Virginia Dem who wanted 'two bullets' in rival's head faces heat over reckless driving

STRIKE AT SEA – First survivors reported after US military drone strike on drug smuggling vessel. Continue reading …

1951-2025 – Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley dead at 74 after reportedly being on life support. Continue reading …

'MIRACLE' ESCAPE – Manhunt underway after video shows gunman ambush prominent businessman. Continue reading …

LINGERING QUESTIONS – Newlywed couple's cause of death revealed after cops found them inside car. Continue reading …

PAY TO STAY – Department of Homeland Security announces $1,000 immigration parole fee. Continue reading …

WATCHING YOU – Labor unions sue Trump administration over social media monitoring of visa holders. Continue reading …

LEGACY LIVES – Erika Kirk shows TPUSA staff Charlie's Medal of Freedom. Continue reading …

'IT'S CONTROL' – National Guard not welcome: NYC mayoral candidates come out strong against troop deployments. Continue reading …

'NO MERIT' – NYC schools sue Education Department over nearly $50M in grant cuts due to transgender policies. Continue reading …

SEE YOU IN COURT – Trump refiles $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times. Continue reading …

SMOKE SIGNALS – Trump White House moves toward easing restrictions on marijuana. Continue reading …

PEACOCK PURGE – NBC News makes big cuts to staff, many of them targeting 'diversity verticals,' insider says. Continue reading …

EARLY ADOPTER – Tech CEO shares how he was an early supporter of Trump running for president before his 2016 campaign. Continue reading …

JONATHAN ROSS – The new arms race is for compute — and America can’t afford to fall behind. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS – It's not Curtis Sliwa's job to save the Democrat Party from itself. Continue reading …

EXIT AT SEA – SOUTHCOM commander announces retirement amid Caribbean operations. Continue reading …

STAGE MELTDOWN – Pop star unleashes expletive-filled rant against ICE, Trump during Portland concert. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What does Linda McMahon think of her department? Where is Bari Weiss making waves? Take the quiz here …

FAMILY FIRST – NFL star calls it quits after tragedy changes life and career outlook. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL FOCUS – IVF and autism are in the Trump spotlight. See video …

JONATHAN FAHEY – Bolton indictment is 'far worse' than expected, former DHS official says. See video …

WILL WITT – Town hall 'double standard' comes under magnifying glass. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for in-depth reporting on President Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, as all eyes are on how he can apply what he did in the Middle East to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Check it out ...



