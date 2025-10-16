Fox News Digital's News Quiz: October 17, 2025

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more of a challenge?

A California woman removed her clothing at a policy demonstration in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on farmer's feats and brilliant baseball in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!