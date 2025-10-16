Expand / Collapse search
Former Commanders lineman Charles Leno Jr. steps away from NFL on anniversary of family tragedy

Charles Leno Jr. played for the Bears and Commanders over his 10-year NFL career

By Chantz Martin Fox News
For the past decade, much of Charles Leno Jr.’s focus has been on the NFL. As the offensive lineman moves into the next chapter of his life, he is now turning his attention to his loved ones.

On Tuesday, the former Washington Commanders offensive lineman cited his wife Jennifer Leno's miscarriage in his retirement announcement. Tuesday also marked two years since the Leno family lost their daughter Paitynn.

"On October 14, 2023, my wife Jennifer and I experienced the most unimaginable heartbreak. We lost our precious daughter, Paitynn— our fourth baby girl," the 34-year-old wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

Charles Leno Jr runs out of the tunnel

Charles Leno Jr. (72) of the Washington Commanders is introduced before the game against the Buffalo Bills at FedExField on Sept. 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

"That day changed everything for me. It changed the way I see life, the way I carry myself, and most of all, it changed what matters most to me."

Leno added that he came to the realization that his heart could no longer be fully committed to the game he once loved.

"I knew then that I was done with football," he continued. "Not physically, but mentally and emotionally. My priority, my passion, my purpose had changed. My heart now belongs fully to my family. And I knew one day, when the time was right, I'd make it official."

Charles Leno Jr. reacts during a game

Charles Leno Jr. (72) of the Washington Commanders reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 1, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The retiring NFL offensive lineman described being a father as "the greatest role of my life." Leno shares three daughters with his wife.

"Your laughter, your love, and your strength have given me purpose far beyond football," Leno wrote in a message to his daughters. "I want to be there for every moment, every milestone, and every memory still to come."

Charles Leno Jr after a Washington Commanders game

Charles Leno Jr. (72) of the Washington Commanders walks off the field during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Leno also thanked his wife in his announcement, describing her as his "rock."

The Chicago Bears drafted Leno in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Bears before joining Washington.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

