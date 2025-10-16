Former Commanders lineman Charles Leno Jr. steps away from NFL on anniversary of family tragedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the past decade, much of Charles Leno Jr.’s focus has been on the NFL. As the offensive lineman moves into the next chapter of his life, he is now turning his attention to his loved ones.

On Tuesday, the former Washington Commanders offensive lineman cited his wife Jennifer Leno's miscarriage in his retirement announcement. Tuesday also marked two years since the Leno family lost their daughter Paitynn.

"On October 14, 2023, my wife Jennifer and I experienced the most unimaginable heartbreak. We lost our precious daughter, Paitynn— our fourth baby girl," the 34-year-old wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

"That day changed everything for me. It changed the way I see life, the way I carry myself, and most of all, it changed what matters most to me."

Leno added that he came to the realization that his heart could no longer be fully committed to the game he once loved.

"I knew then that I was done with football," he continued. "Not physically, but mentally and emotionally. My priority, my passion, my purpose had changed. My heart now belongs fully to my family. And I knew one day, when the time was right, I'd make it official."

The retiring NFL offensive lineman described being a father as "the greatest role of my life." Leno shares three daughters with his wife.

"Your laughter, your love, and your strength have given me purpose far beyond football," Leno wrote in a message to his daughters. "I want to be there for every moment, every milestone, and every memory still to come."

Leno also thanked his wife in his announcement, describing her as his "rock."

The Chicago Bears drafted Leno in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Bears before joining Washington.

