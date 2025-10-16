Expand / Collapse search
US military drone strike on drug 'submersible' in Caribbean leaves survivors, official confirms

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Lucas Y. Tomlinson Fox News
A U.S. military drone strike in the Caribbean on a drug smuggling vessel Thursday left two to three survivors, a U.S. official tells Fox News. 

The partially submerged vessel, described by the source as "big," was operating in international waters when it was hit.

The U.S. military launched search and rescue assets, including a rescue helicopter, but it is not clear if any of the survivors were rescued, the official said. 

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, the official added.

TRUMP’S WAR ON CARTELS ENTERS NEW PHASE AS EXPERTS PREDICT WHAT’S NEXT

Targeting shot of a Venezuelan drug boat and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has targeted Venezuelan drug boats with military strikes.  (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As Reuters first reported, Thursday's incident marks the first known instance of survivors since U.S. forces began its campaign of lethal strikes against suspected drug boats.

The drone-fired strike marked at least the sixth known incident in a quiet but intensifying U.S. military campaign targeting drug boats. 

The operation began last month and has been linked to President Trump’s broader push to dismantle transnational cartels by force.

It is not clear how many crewmembers were on board.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

