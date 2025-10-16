Officials release cause of death for newlywed couple found in car just days before anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Officials in Illinois have released a cause of death for a newlywed couple found inside their car days before they were supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Police in Harvard, Illinois, said the couple was found when an officer on Oct. 6 noticed a parked car with its hazard lights activated. When the officer looked in the car, he found both individuals dead.

The people inside the car were later identified as Rachel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, from Sharon, Wisconsin, a spokesman for the McHenry County Coroner's Office told Fox News Digital.

The spokesman for the coroner's office told Fox News Digital that preliminary findings show both Rachel and Brandon had died from gunshot wounds to the head. Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman previously told Fox News Digital that an investigation is ongoing, adding: "While a murder-suicide is a potential scenario, no final determination has been made."

Full results from an autopsy conducted by the coroner's office haven't yet been released.

Police initially said both people had gunshot wounds, adding a gun was found inside the car. The McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team was activated for the incident.

While police told nearby residents to shelter in place after finding the dead couple, it was "later determined there was no ongoing threat to the community."

A wedding page on The Knot made by Rachel described the couple as "middle school sweethearts."

Rachel described that she met Brandon in middle school when she was 12 years old and caught his attention by "stealing cologne from his locker and running away with it."

The two stayed in "touch through many life stages and 15 years of friendship," Rachel wrote, sharing that they began dating in 2022.

Brandon proposed in the summer of 2023 at Big Cedar Lake near Slinger, Wisconsin, where the pair got married on Oct. 12, 2024.

"We can’t wait to share the next chapter of our love story surrounded by our friends and family!" Rachel wrote in announcing the wedding.

Hours before her death, Rachel posted on Facebook: "Forever chasing sunsets. Wishing we were back in Greece." The post appeared to reference the couple's honeymoon.

People with any information are asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at (815) 943-4431 or provide information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at (815) 943-4343 or email crimestoppers@cityofharvard.org.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to the report.