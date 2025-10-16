Trump refiles $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX — President Donald Trump refiled his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times on Thursday after a federal judge previously rejected the original suit due to its length.

The amended complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for Florida’s Middle District in Tampa, accuses The New York Times of defamation, citing two articles published in 2024 and a book authored by two Times reporters last year. He is seeking $15 billion plus punitive damages.

"President Trump is continuing to hold the Fake News responsible through this powerhouse lawsuit against the New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House," a spokesman for Trump's legal team told Fox News Digital.

JUDGE TOSSES OUT TRUMP'S $15 BILLION LAWSUIT AGAINST NEW YORK TIMES FOR BEING TOO LONG

The named defendants are The New York Times Company, reporters Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, Peter Baker and Michael S. Schmidt, and Penguin Random House, publisher of "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success," which was authored by Craig and Buettner.

A spokesperson for The New York Times told Fox News Digital, "As we said when this was first filed and again after the judge’s ruling to strike it: this lawsuit has no merit. Nothing has changed today. This is merely an attempt to stifle independent reporting and generate PR attention, but The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Penguin Random House for comment.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES $15 BILLION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE NEW YORK TIMES FOR DEFAMATION, LIBEL

Last month, a federal judge demanded the president's team to amend and shorten its original complaint, which was 85 pages long, to no longer than 40 pages, and gave his team a 28-day window to refile. The amended complaint is 40 pages.

The revised suit alleges defamation pertaining to The Times' reporting on Trump's stint as star of "The Apprentice" and allegations he engaged in suspect tax maneuvers.

This lawsuit follows others Trump had filed against ABC News, CBS News and The Wall Street Journal. Trump has already secured eight-figure settlements against ABC News and CBS News over the past year.

ABC agreed to pay $15 million last December as a charitable contribution to a future presidential museum or foundation to settle Trump's defamation lawsuit. The suit was prompted by anchor George Stephanopoulos repeatedly saying on the air Trump had previously been held liable for rape, rather than sexual abuse. It also paid $1 million in legal fees.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS AND ABC APOLOGIZE TO TRUMP, ARE FORCED TO PAY $15 MILLION TO SETTLE DEFAMATION SUIT

Trump also launched an "election interference" lawsuit against CBS over its "60 Minutes" interview of then-Vice President Kamala Harris last year, saying its editing decisions amounted to deceiving the public. Ahead of a planned $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, CBS parent company Paramount settled the lawsuit in July to a total that could be upwards of $30 million.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.