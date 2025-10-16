Expand / Collapse search
Tech CEO shares how he was an early supporter of Trump running for president before his 2016 campaign

Palmer Luckey told Joe Rogan he was a 'true Trump OG' who supported him long before 2016 campaign

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Billionaire defense tech CEO says he was a 'Trump OG' who told him to run as a teenager in a letter Video

Billionaire defense tech CEO says he was a 'Trump OG' who told him to run as a teenager in a letter

Anduril CEO Palmer Luckey told Joe Rogan that he supported President Trump long before the 2016 campaign, having written a letter to him as a teenager encouraging him to throw his hat in the ring.

Defense tech billionaire and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey shared with podcast host Joe Rogan that at a young age he wrote Donald Trump a letter urging him to run for president.

"I don't know if you know this, but I was actually one of the true Trump OGs," Luckey told Rogan on Thursday, using the acronym meaning "original gangster." "I wrote a letter to Donald Trump when I was 15 telling him that he should run for president."

Luckey, age 33, distinctly recalled why he believed Trump would be a strong choice.

"So I mean this is way back. This is like back in like 2009, 2010. So way before anyone else. And the best part is, I posted about it on Facebook and I said, ‘I think Donald Trump would be a better choice for president than any of these other guys. I want to see a businessman who's signed both sides of a check before. And you look at the people who are running kind of the, you know, the modern parties, arguably the uni-party, and he's clearly not part of that.’"

Palmer Luckey poses for photo

Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, beat several legacy defense players in a contest for a major contract to develop an unmanned fighter jet for the US Air Force and is now valued at $8.5 billion.  (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Luckey told Rogan that people often assume he started supporting Trump in 2016 because he liked Trump’s controversial rhetoric, but he joked that he’d actually appreciated that kind of rhetoric years earlier, even back in 2009.

"But it wasn’t even that extremist then," Rogan said, recalling a more moderate era in politics. 

"It wasn’t then," Luckey agreed. 

Luckey and Rogan recalled how consistent Trumphas been on some core issues, such as when he spoke to Oprah Winfrey in the 1980’s.

Then-Businessman Donald Trump and talk show host Oprah Winfrey at Tyson vs Holmes Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump had famously spoken on her show.

Then-Businessman Donald Trump and talk show host Oprah Winfrey at Tyson vs Holmes Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump had famously spoken on her show. (Photo by Jeffrey Asher/ Getty Images)

"The strongest argument for Trump is that anybody would have been better than what the establishment was pushing," Luckey said, criticizing both Republicans and Democrats of America’s political establishment.

"I think that's the best argument," Rogan agreed.

Hillary hopes Trump secures end to Russia's war in Ukraine

President Trump's victory over Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 was considered to be a massive political upset at the time. (Kimberly White / Stringer | Andrew Harnik / Staff)

Luckey recalled how absurd he found it at the time when friends would claim Trump was a "warmonger."

"How can Trump be the warmonger when he's the guy saying we need to stop fighting these wars, get out of these other countries, get our boots back in the US and not get in a fight with Russia, China, or any other country that we don't have to get into?" he asked.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

