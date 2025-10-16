Tech CEO shares how he was an early supporter of Trump running for president before his 2016 campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Defense tech billionaire and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey shared with podcast host Joe Rogan that at a young age he wrote Donald Trump a letter urging him to run for president.

"I don't know if you know this, but I was actually one of the true Trump OGs," Luckey told Rogan on Thursday, using the acronym meaning "original gangster." "I wrote a letter to Donald Trump when I was 15 telling him that he should run for president."



Luckey, age 33, distinctly recalled why he believed Trump would be a strong choice.

"So I mean this is way back. This is like back in like 2009, 2010. So way before anyone else. And the best part is, I posted about it on Facebook and I said, ‘I think Donald Trump would be a better choice for president than any of these other guys. I want to see a businessman who's signed both sides of a check before. And you look at the people who are running kind of the, you know, the modern parties, arguably the uni-party, and he's clearly not part of that.’"

ROGAN REVEALS WHAT PERSUADED HIM TO FINALLY INTERVIEW TRUMP RIGHT BEFORE THE ELECTION

Luckey told Rogan that people often assume he started supporting Trump in 2016 because he liked Trump’s controversial rhetoric, but he joked that he’d actually appreciated that kind of rhetoric years earlier, even back in 2009.

"But it wasn’t even that extremist then," Rogan said, recalling a more moderate era in politics.

"It wasn’t then," Luckey agreed.

Luckey and Rogan recalled how consistent Trumphas been on some core issues, such as when he spoke to Oprah Winfrey in the 1980’s.

BIDEN SPEECHWRITER ADMITS ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL IS ‘VICTORY’ FOR TRUMP

"The strongest argument for Trump is that anybody would have been better than what the establishment was pushing," Luckey said, criticizing both Republicans and Democrats of America’s political establishment.

"I think that's the best argument," Rogan agreed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luckey recalled how absurd he found it at the time when friends would claim Trump was a "warmonger."

"How can Trump be the warmonger when he's the guy saying we need to stop fighting these wars, get out of these other countries, get our boots back in the US and not get in a fight with Russia, China, or any other country that we don't have to get into?" he asked.