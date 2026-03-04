Teen accused of stabbing pregnant woman 70 times tries to nap in back of police cruiser after arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois teenager accused of stabbing a pregnant woman more than 70 times, setting her on fire and stabbing her dog between the eyes, appeared eerily calm and relaxed hours after the killing, and before appearing to try and nap while in the back of a police vehicle taking him to jail.

Nedas Revuckas, 19, pleaded not guilty this week to the stabbing death of Eliza Morales, 30, and her unborn child on Jan. 26 in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove.

Revuckas allegedly stabbed Morales, who was five months pregnant at the time, before setting her apartment on fire.

The attack stemmed from a Facebook Marketplace transaction. Revuckas was allegedly upset after purchasing a red 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck listed by Morales' husband and was upset about the condition of the vehicle, prosecutors said.

He arranged to meet at the couple’s apartment building to return the license plates and obtain a bill of sale, Fox Chicago reported.

During the attack, Revuckas also stabbed the family dog between the eyes, prosecutors said. Surveillance video showed him meeting Morales, who was seen at one point handing Revuckas a screwdriver.

He entered the building with a screwdriver in his hand behind his back about five minutes later, and video shows the door to the Morales’ unit opening and closing during what investigators say appeared to be a struggle inside.

Police bodycam video shows the teen hours after the killing when officers arrived at his home. During a conversation with authorities, he appeared calm while speaking with officers. He was seen speaking in a calm manner and not being aggressive or scared.

He initially claimed that he didn't go inside Morales' apartment.

"I didn't go past the dining room table," he told police with his hands on his hips, according to the video.

He later confessed to the killing, prosecutors said.

Revuckas said the car he purchased for $1,600 had "somewhat" been working fine. He said he wasn't aware of a fire at the apartment and that the dog "was fine."

"It kind of sat in the corner," he said of the pet.

Following his arrest, Revuckas was seated in the back of a police cruiser, where he appeared to be sleepy.

"Are you able to tell me what this is about," he asked.

At one point, he kicked his feet up and attempted to take a nap.

The teen faces several charges, including first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, animal cruelty, armed robbery and arson.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.