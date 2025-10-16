Kiss founding member Ace Frehley dead at 74

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kiss founding member Ace Frehley has died after suffering injuries from a fall last month. He was 74.

Frehley's family confirmed his death to Fox News Digital.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," the statement from his family said.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Frehley passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall at his home.

TMZ reported earlier on Thursday that Frehley was on life support after suffering from a brain bleed from the fall a few weeks ago. He had to cancel his tour dates and the outlet reported that his condition had not improved.

Frehley was a founding member of Kiss, alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. Frehley was a member of the group from 1973 until he left in 1982. He then embarked on a solo career.

His band, Frehley's Comet, played for four years from 1984 until 1988. He rejoined the group in 1996 and was a member until 2002.

