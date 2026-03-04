Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

Commercial building explodes in New Jersey, multiple people injured and remain in critical condition

Fire and hazmat units continue monitoring fuel burn off at Logan Township facility

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Crews respond after building explodes in New Jersey Video

Crews respond after building explodes in New Jersey

A building exploded Wednesday in Logan Township, N.J., prompting a shelter-in-place order. (WTXF)

Fire officials are investigating after a commercial building exploded Wednesday in Logan Township, New Jersey, injuring multiple people.

Four Savita Naturals employees inside the building were injured, and remain in critical condition, according to officials.

Witnesses told affiliate FOX 29 they felt the blast from hundreds of feet away.

One witness told the outlet he called 911 after seeing someone on fire emerge from the building.

Crews worked to put out a fire after a building exploded in New Jersey.

Crews worked to put out a fire after a building exploded in New Jersey.

Gloucester County Emergency Management officials said the explosion caused extensive damage to the facility, as well as a neighboring building.

It is unclear what led to the explosion.

The incident is being investigated by multiple agencies, officials said.

Police car lights

Authorities are investigating the explosion. (Stephen M. Katz/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

LA BLAST THAT KILLED TEEN, RIPPED THROUGH APARTMENT BUILDING LINKED TO HOMEMADE EXPLOSIVES

Fire and hazmat units are monitoring the burn off of additional fuel product stored on-site and continue to conduct air monitoring in the community.

Authorities initially asked residents and businesses within a two-mile radius of the explosion to shelter in place "until further notice."

Firefighter wearing a rolled fire hose

Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor air quality. (iStock)

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
