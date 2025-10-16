SOUTHCOM commander announces sudden retirement amid Trump drug war in Caribbean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), whose area of operations includes the Caribbean waters where the strikes against the alleged drug boats have been conducted, announced he is retiring suddenly by the end of the year.

Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who became the commander of SOUTHCOM in November 2024, announced Thursday that he would retire from the Navy in December. No reason for his abrupt departure was provided.

"The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation, and will continue to do so," Holsey said in a statement SOUTHCOM shared on social media. "I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe."

The New York Times first reported that Holsey was departing his post.

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth commended Holsey for his service, and wished Holsey and his family continued success.

"Throughout his career—from commanding helicopter squadrons to leading Carrier Strike Group One and standing up the International Maritime Security Construct—Admiral Holsey has demonstrated unwavering commitment to mission, people, and nation," Hegseth said in a post on social media on Thursday. "His tenure as Military Deputy Commander and now Commander of United States Southern Command reflects a legacy of operational excellence and strategic vision."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.