Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk shows TPUSA staff Charlie's Medal of Freedom: 'You guys are all part of the legacy'

Charlie Kirk's widow tells team 'you guys are all part of the legacy' after accepting presidential award

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Erika Kirk reflects on Charlie Kirk's legacy as he is awarded posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'Happy Birthday my Charlie' Video

Erika Kirk reflects on Charlie Kirk's legacy as he is awarded posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'Happy Birthday my Charlie'

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, accepts his posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video shared on X shows Erika Kirk at the Turning Point USA office surrounded by staff members, proudly showing them the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

In the clip posted by Mikey McCoy, Charlie Kirk's former chief of staff, Erika speaks movingly to the assembled team.

CHARLIE KIRK’S COLLEAGUES AND PASTORS PRAISE HIS PATRIOTISM AS TRUMP READIES HIGHEST CIVILIAN HONOR

In the clip, she can be heard saying, "I wanted you guys all to see the Medal of Freedom and be able to look at it and the back of it."

"You guys are all part of the legacy. Thank you," she says warmly.

ERIKA KIRK HONORS LATE HUSBAND CHARLIE IN EMOTIONAL WHITE HOUSE TRIBUTE: ‘A FREE MAN MADE FULLY FREE’

Erika Kirk showing TPUSA staff Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom.

Erika Kirk, now CEO of Turning Point USA, shares her late husband Charlie Kirk's Presidential Medal of Freedom with staff in an emotional office moment. (@Michael_McCoyy)

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the U.S. It was awarded posthumously to Charlie Kirk by President Donald Trump on Oct. 14, 2025, a date that would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. 

CHARLIE KIRK POSTHUMOUSLY AWARDED MEDAL OF FREEDOM ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS 32ND BIRTHDAY

Erika Kirk and President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative icon Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Erika Kirk accepted the award on her husband's behalf. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Erika accepted the award on her husband’s behalf at a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House. She also delivered remarks highlighting her husband's beliefs and sacrifice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley State University in Orem, Utah.

Following her husband's death, Erika was unanimously appointed CEO and chair of Turning Point USA’s board.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue