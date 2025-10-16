Video shows gunman ‘lying in wait’ to ambush businessman outside estate as police hunt shooter: prosecutor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Macomb County, Michigan, are searching for a suspect in the attempted murder of a prominent businessman who narrowly survived a daytime ambush outside his home Tuesday morning.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the shooting occurred at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 14, as Eddie Jawad was leaving his gated residence on 24 Mile Road near Wellington Valley Drive in Macomb Township.

Investigators believe the gunman had been watching the property for more than an hour before opening fire.

"Somebody was lying in wait for him," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told Fox News Digital. "They got in there and waited for him, then started shooting at his car on the way out of his driveway. This was broad daylight in a community where families are. He’s lucky he’s alive."

Surveillance video shows the suspect near 24 Mile and Wellington Valley at 8:22 a.m., then entering the property around 9:30 a.m. Lucido said Jawad was grazed by a bullet during the attack but survived.

The suspect fled east on 24 Mile Road in a black Ford Escape (model year 2020–2022) with a stolen license plate, authorities said. He is described as a thin Black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the MCSO Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.

Lucido, who described Jawad as a close friend, said the businessman’s response after the shooting showed his resilience.

"Eddie went home that night, had dinner with his family, and was back at work the next morning," Lucido said. "That’s not in his DNA to hide. The good Lord spared him, and he’s going to continue to do his work."

Jawad is the owner of Pit Stop gas stations and convenience stores, a Michigan-based chain with more than two dozen locations. He is also involved in restaurants, property development, rentals and refining businesses.

Lucido praised Jawad as a self-made entrepreneur and an example of a local success story.

"He’s a man of the community," Lucido said. "He actually worked in a gas station when he was younger — and look what he owns today. Probably somewhere north of 25 to 30, maybe even 40 gas stations. He’s rags to riches — bold, no-nonsense and does everything to the tens, not the nines."

He added that Jawad "has a heart of gold" and "makes no bones about what he believes in," describing him as a businessman who speaks his mind and gives back to his community.

Lucido said the ambush was especially shocking given the quiet, upscale neighborhood where Jawad lives.

"This isn’t the deep dark night of an alley," Lucido said. "This is a quiet, beautiful area where families live. You buy your homes where your schools, churches and stores are — where your families are safe. You expect to live in peace and harmony, not have gunfire on your front lawn."

He said investigators are combing through neighborhood doorbell and surveillance video and are confident the person responsible will be caught.

WATCH: Officials release surveillance video showing suspect sought in attempted murder of businessman

"There’s no room, no excuse, no reason to resort to violence in Macomb County," Lucido said. "If you have differences, take them to court. But attempting to kill a man? Unacceptable. Whoever did this will be held to the fullest extent of the law."

Lucido also underscored his office’s zero-tolerance approach to violent crime.

"You’re going to abide by the law and you’re going to keep order — or you’re going to come and see me," he said.

Lucido called Jawad’s survival "nothing short of a miracle."

"When you see that video — how he avoided being killed — you can’t help but ask how," he said. "He literally dodged the bullets. He’s a walking miracle."

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Lucido said he is confident the shooter will be brought to justice.

"Eddie’s lucky to be alive," he said. "This kind of violence doesn’t belong in Macomb County — or anywhere."

