Illegal immigrant released by Biden admin accused of killing 3 in fiery crash and more top headlines

1. Illegal immigrant released by Biden admin accused of killing 3

2. NYC mayoral candidates face off in fiery final debate

3. Fetterman breaks with Dems, vows to put 'country over party'

WOKE RESET – Court rules against women athletes in trans powerlifting case as GOP fights back. Continue reading …

INFLATED TENSIONS – Man charged with assault on costumed Trump supporter at 'No Kings' rally. Continue reading …

LACKING PRINCIPLE – Principal defends teacher who mocked Kirk assassination at Chicago protest. Continue reading …

YOUTH CHAOS – Sports reporter ambushed on air as bizarre teen trend leaves adults baffled. Continue reading …

CLASSIC COMEBACK – Coca-Cola’s Trump-approved drink officially rolls out across the US. Continue reading …

DRAGGING ON – Government shutdown enters fourth week with no clear end in sight. Continue reading …

CARTEL CRACKDOWN – Trump to host roundtable on efforts to thwart cartels, human trafficking operations. Continue reading …

PROPHECY FULFILLED – Healthcare premiums skyrocket as Sen. Ted Cruz's decade-old warning proves true. Continue reading …

'WANNABE TYRANT' – Newsom threatens to sue if Trump sends troops to San Francisco. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD MELTDOWN – Stephen Miller unloads on 'sad, bitter' Robert De Niro after actor's 'Nazi' attack. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED – Teaching assistant fired after trying to flip TPUSA table twice in viral clash. Continue reading …

MIXED MESSAGES – Spanberger downplays Jay Jones' text scandal as Virginia election nears. Continue reading …

'DISAPPOINTED' – Biden's son slams Harris memoir for disloyalty to father's administration. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Jen Psaki, domestic violence is never funny. Continue reading …

CHAD WOLF – Examining the next threat from Communist China: Our healthcare system. Continue reading …



MAKING A COMEBACK – Coca-Cola rolls out cane sugar soda across US after Trump push. Continue reading …

OCEAN INVASION – Thousands of mysterious sea creatures 'littering' coastal town. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on daring discoveries and classic coffee. Take the quiz here …

LIFE ENGINEERED – Robots power breakthrough in pregnancy research, boosting IVF success rates. Continue reading …

BETTER CHANCE – Artificial intelligence may help couples build families — here's how. See video …

TULSI GABBARD – Dem Party is undermining the very foundation of America. See video …

TOM HOMAN – This will get an ICE officer killed. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for the debate over expanded beef imports and how rising costs are squeezing U.S. ranchers. Check it out ...

