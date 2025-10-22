Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Thousands of mysterious sea creatures 'littering' coastal town: See the photos

Translucent creatures normally burrow in sand but cannot return to habitat on their own

Ashley J. DiMella
Rare 'pink meanie' jellyfish invade Texas beaches in unprecedented numbers Video

Rare 'pink meanie' jellyfish invade Texas beaches in unprecedented numbers

Unprecedented numbers of pink meanie jellyfish are washing ashore along the Texas coast, stunning researchers and beachgoers. Jace Tunnell, a marine scientist at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, discusses the influx.

People visiting Seaside, Oregon, may be in for a surprise when heading to the shore.

Thousands of sea cucumbers have washed ashore, covering over two miles of beach, The Associated Press reported.

Seaside Aquarium assistant manager Tiffany Boothe said the creatures normally burrow into the sand on the low tideline.

"They are literally littering the tideline," Boothe told AP.

They’re about a half-inch (1.3 centimeter) long, though they can grow to about 6 inches (15 centimeters), AP noted. 

Sea Cucumbers wash up on the shore of a beach in Oregon.

Thousands of sea cucumbers blanket over two miles of beach in Seaside, Oregon, in a rare natural phenomenon.  (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium via AP)

The ones in Oregon are stretching to about half an inch right now.

Boothe said that she had not seen this many sea cucumbers in a few years, and it was due to surf and tide conditions coinciding.

The translucent pink clear creatures cannot return to their habitat on their own — so they will most likely dry up and die.

Sea cucumbers get their name from their cucumber-shaped bodies and use clusters of tiny, tentacle-like tube feet to crawl along the ocean floor and capture food, according to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF).

Sea Cucumbers wash up on the shore of a beach in Oregon.

Sea cucumbers can grow up to six inches long.  (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium via AP)

The creatures are scavengers feeding on the seafloor and plankton as well as algae and waste particles.

They can live up to 5 to 10 years and are asexual, according to NWF.

Sea Cucumbers wash up on the shore of a beach in Oregon.

Sea cucumbers get their name from their cucumber-shaped bodies. (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium via AP)

Fish, crabs, and turtles are all predators of sea cucumbers, according to the U.K. Natural History Museum.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

