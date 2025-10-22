Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Hunter Biden calls excerpts of Harris' book 'personally painful' and 'not authentic'

Former President Joe Biden's son spoke for the first time about Kamala Harris' election memoir on Monday

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Harris’s book excerpt on Biden’s re-election campaign is ‘blaming somebody else for her failure’: Former House speaker Video

Harris’s book excerpt on Biden’s re-election campaign is ‘blaming somebody else for her failure’: Former House speaker

The ‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses former Vice President Kamala Harris’s new book dishing on the 2024 presidential election.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first son Hunter Biden said Monday he was deeply "disappointed" by former Vice President Kamala Harris' new campaign memoir.

Biden told journalist Tommy Christopher on his Substack platform that while he had not read Harris' book, he's been hurt by the things he's heard coming from it – feeling she had betrayed a sense of loyalty to former President Joe Biden.

"I don’t know, I’d have to admit, it’s personally painful," Biden said. "I just think that people like particularly the vice president is that–I guess my… Personally, you know, sense of loyalty."

BIDEN AIDES BLAST HARRIS BOOK EXCERPTS, ADDING VP 'WAS SIMPLY NOT GOOD AT THE JOB': REPORT

Image of Hunter Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris

Hunter Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images; Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference)

He continued, "Is it for her to, in a book, to try to distance herself and take the– what I would call the really easy path to distance herself. To–what I guess she thinks. I think that the biggest complaint about the vice president has always been is that, which I never believe, and I really mean it, is that she is not authentic."

He accused Harris of trying to "play both sides" with her memoir, such as her retroactively suggesting that she should have encouraged the former president to drop out of the race sooner.

HUNTER BIDEN BREAKS SILENCE ON PARDON FROM DAD JOE: ‘I REALIZE HOW PRIVILEGED I AM’

Kamala Harris on The Late Show

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has been going on tour to promote her new presidential campaign memoir, "107 Days." (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

"[Joe Biden] chose her out of loyalty and I just don’t understand, I guess I don’t understand why someone would choose the expedient path as it relates to that relationship, their own political expediency," Biden said.

Despite his frustrations, Biden said Harris had an "incredible résumé" and that he would have "gladly" voted for her for president in a different race.

OBAMA LEADING BIDEN OFF STAGE BY THE HAND 'REALLY PISSED ME OFF,' HUNTER BIDEN SEETHES

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Joe Biden attend President Trump's inauguration

Hunter Biden accused former Vice President Kamala Harris of trying to distance herself from his father. (Saul Loeb/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Anyway, but that just makes me, again, it’s like, you know, because I really love, I love what she represented, and I love the fact that my dad made the decision," Biden added.

Harris' office declined to comment to Fox News Digital

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris' memoir, "107 Days," which offers a look inside her brief presidential campaign, has pushed the former vice president back into the spotlight as she promotes the book on tour. The tour has received mixed reviews from liberal critics.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue