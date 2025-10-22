Hunter Biden calls excerpts of Harris' book 'personally painful' and 'not authentic'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first son Hunter Biden said Monday he was deeply "disappointed" by former Vice President Kamala Harris' new campaign memoir.

Biden told journalist Tommy Christopher on his Substack platform that while he had not read Harris' book, he's been hurt by the things he's heard coming from it – feeling she had betrayed a sense of loyalty to former President Joe Biden.

"I don’t know, I’d have to admit, it’s personally painful," Biden said. "I just think that people like particularly the vice president is that–I guess my… Personally, you know, sense of loyalty."

BIDEN AIDES BLAST HARRIS BOOK EXCERPTS, ADDING VP 'WAS SIMPLY NOT GOOD AT THE JOB': REPORT

He continued, "Is it for her to, in a book, to try to distance herself and take the– what I would call the really easy path to distance herself. To–what I guess she thinks. I think that the biggest complaint about the vice president has always been is that, which I never believe, and I really mean it, is that she is not authentic."

He accused Harris of trying to "play both sides" with her memoir, such as her retroactively suggesting that she should have encouraged the former president to drop out of the race sooner.

HUNTER BIDEN BREAKS SILENCE ON PARDON FROM DAD JOE: ‘I REALIZE HOW PRIVILEGED I AM’

"[Joe Biden] chose her out of loyalty and I just don’t understand, I guess I don’t understand why someone would choose the expedient path as it relates to that relationship, their own political expediency," Biden said.

Despite his frustrations, Biden said Harris had an "incredible résumé" and that he would have "gladly" voted for her for president in a different race.

OBAMA LEADING BIDEN OFF STAGE BY THE HAND 'REALLY PISSED ME OFF,' HUNTER BIDEN SEETHES

"Anyway, but that just makes me, again, it’s like, you know, because I really love, I love what she represented, and I love the fact that my dad made the decision," Biden added.

Harris' office declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris' memoir, "107 Days," which offers a look inside her brief presidential campaign, has pushed the former vice president back into the spotlight as she promotes the book on tour. The tour has received mixed reviews from liberal critics.