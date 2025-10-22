Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Chicago teacher accused of mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination portrayed as victim by school principal

The Nathan Hale Elementary School teacher was recorded putting a finger to her neck and pretending to pull the trigger during a protest

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
WATCH: Chicago anti-Trump protester appears to mock Charlie Kirk's death

The video of the woman, who is believed to be a teacher, went viral over the weekend as "No Kings" protests were held all across the country. (Credit: Nick Cook)

The principal of a Chicago elementary school that employs a teacher who appeared to mock the assassination of Charlie Kirk apparently portrayed the educator as a victim amid backlash over her behavior.

Lucy Martinez, a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School, is facing calls to be fired after she was recorded putting a finger to her neck and pretending to pull the trigger while yelling "bang, bang" during a No Kings protest in the city over the weekend.

VIOLENT SYMBOLISM, THREATS STEAL SHOW AT NATIONWIDE 'NO KINGS' PROTESTS

Inset of a protester who mocked Charlie Kirk's death and protesters at a No Kings Rally

The principal of Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago appeared to defend teacher Lucy Martinez after she was spotted possibly mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk during a protest. (Nick Cook/Getty)

The video, which has racked up tens of millions of views on social media, was widely interpreted as mocking the death of Kirk, who was assassinated by a shot through the neck last month.

In a letter sent to parents, Nathan Hale Elementary School Principal Dawn Iles-Gomez said "threats" were made against Martinez but made no mention of what she had done or the discipline she received, Fox News Digital previously reported.

KANSAS PROFESSOR PUT ON LEAVE AFTER CALLING WHITE MEN 'DANGEROUS ANIMALS' IN THE WAKE OF CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER

An image of Charlie Kirk surrounded by American flags and other mementos

An image of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is placed at a memorial at Utah Valley University, where he was assassinated last month. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

"Dear Hale Parents and Staff, safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school," the letter states. "We were recently made aware of social media posts with language that resembles a potential threat to a staff member. We take all potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community."

"The Chicago Police Department and the CPS Office of Safety and Security have been notified, and CPD is currently investigating this situation further," Iles-Gomez continued.

Brit Hume argues what is 'kind of ridiculous' about 'No Kings' protests Video

Fox News Digital has attempted to reach Iles-Gomez.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
