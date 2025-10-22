Chicago teacher accused of mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination portrayed as victim by school principal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The principal of a Chicago elementary school that employs a teacher who appeared to mock the assassination of Charlie Kirk apparently portrayed the educator as a victim amid backlash over her behavior.

Lucy Martinez, a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School, is facing calls to be fired after she was recorded putting a finger to her neck and pretending to pull the trigger while yelling "bang, bang" during a No Kings protest in the city over the weekend.

The video, which has racked up tens of millions of views on social media, was widely interpreted as mocking the death of Kirk, who was assassinated by a shot through the neck last month.

In a letter sent to parents, Nathan Hale Elementary School Principal Dawn Iles-Gomez said "threats" were made against Martinez but made no mention of what she had done or the discipline she received, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"Dear Hale Parents and Staff, safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school," the letter states. "We were recently made aware of social media posts with language that resembles a potential threat to a staff member. We take all potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community."

"The Chicago Police Department and the CPS Office of Safety and Security have been notified, and CPD is currently investigating this situation further," Iles-Gomez continued.

Fox News Digital has attempted to reach Iles-Gomez.