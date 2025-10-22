‘Meaningless' 6-7 meme takes internet by storm: Why kids are yelling these two numbers all the time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liv Cleary, a sports reporter for KEZI covering the Oregon State-Lafayette game, went viral after fans interrupted her live shot with a new Generation Alpha meme trend.

Bombarded by gamewatchers during her report, one attendee was several decibels higher than the others as he shouted "6-7" multiple times behind the journalist on a hot mic.

"At the start of my live shot, fans were kind and added a fun element to my coverage. As it went on, a few fans stuck around and things got a little out of hand which is what you saw," Cleary wrote on X . "Live TV is unpredictable and sometimes you have to roll with it!"

From teachers in classrooms to reporters on the street, no one is safe from the viral "6-7" meme taking the younger generation by storm after being popularized by the Charlotte Hornets' basketball point guard LaMelo Ball.

A 15-year-old high school sophomore told The Washington Post, "It’s more of an ironic thing. People are making fun of the fact that it’s not funny."

The meme — which The Wall Street Journal dubbed "this fall’s most obnoxious classmate" — originated from a song by rapper Skrilla , titled "Doot Doot (6 7)." The rapper told The Washington Post the inspiration for the lyric came after riding past a truck with "‘6-7’ written on it in dust in Arizona."

The trend triggers whenever either number — six or seven — comes up. Teens then shout "6-7!" repeatedly while gesturing with both palms up, alternating like a balance scale.

Teachers have particularly endured the storm of this internet trend, encountering the silliness day in and out. One teacher now even avoids breaking her students up into groups of six or seven, and refrains from using the numbers when referencing a page or question number.



"If you’re like, ‘Hey, you need to do questions six, seven,’ they just immediately start yelling, ‘Six Seven!’ It’s like throwing catnip at cats," Cara Bearden , a math teacher at Austin Peace Academy in Texas, told The Wall Street Journal.

While some have racked up views for venting about the fad on social media, other educators have taken to TikTok to share their plan for adding the trend to lesson plans to make "6-7" cringey .

"South Park" joined the "6-7" craze in a recent episode, where students obsessed with the meme attend a parody assembly warning that it symbolizes "satanic numerology" and "the coming of the anti-Christ."

Some millennials have compared the trend to "1738" by Fetty Wap and Lil Wayne’s "6 Foot, 7 Foot" from their childhood, while Gen X has compared the craze to Tommy Tutone’s popular song, "867-5309/Jenny."

Whether completely meaningless or so highbrow that it’s beyond comprehension — Gen Alpha has confused the masses with this latest internet obsession.