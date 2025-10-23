Stephen Miller unloads on 'sad, bitter' Robert De Niro after actor's 'Nazi' attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller lambasted Robert De Niro as a "sad, bitter, broken old man" Wednesday after the "Goodfellas" actor branded him a "Nazi" over the weekend.

"He has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops. Failures, embarrassments," Miller said on "Hannity."

"This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life, and he's not taken seriously by anybody, not by his family, not by friends, not his community."

"He's a shell of a man, and everyone disregards everything he says."

De Niro's remarks came during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC's "The Weekend," where he lumped Miller in with broader criticism of the Trump administration and claimed President Donald Trump would try to force a third term in the White House.

"He will not want to leave. He set it up with… I guess he’s the Goebbels of the Cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi," the longtime Trump critic said, comparing Miller to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Party’s chief propagandist.

"And he's Jewish, so he should be ashamed of himself."

De Niro's rhetoric echoes sentiments from the left that continue to brand MAGA voters and politicians as "Nazis" or "fascists."

Critics have sounded the alarm over such rhetoric in the aftermath of the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk last month.