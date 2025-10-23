Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Miller unloads on 'sad, bitter' Robert De Niro after actor's 'Nazi' attack

White House deputy chief of staff for policy responds after actor compared him to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
We're seeing a 'frontal assault' on federal law enforcement and the Constitution, says Stephen Miller Video

We're seeing a 'frontal assault' on federal law enforcement and the Constitution, says Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, discusses threats against I.C.E. officers on 'Hannity.'

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller lambasted Robert De Niro as a "sad, bitter, broken old man" Wednesday after the "Goodfellas" actor branded him a "Nazi" over the weekend.

"He has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops. Failures, embarrassments," Miller said on "Hannity."

"This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life, and he's not taken seriously by anybody, not by his family, not by friends, not his community." 

STEPHEN MILLER LAUGHS OFF CNN'S 'DUMB QUESTION' ABOUT ALLEGED RACIAL PROFILING IN ICE RAIDS

Trump official Stephen Miller and actor Robert De Niro are side-by-side in a split image

Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Actor Robert De Niro, right, during an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, June 9, 2025, in New York City. ( Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images (left); Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images (right))

"He's a shell of a man, and everyone disregards everything he says."

De Niro's remarks came during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC's "The Weekend," where he lumped Miller in with broader criticism of the Trump administration and claimed President Donald Trump would try to force a third term in the White House.

STEPHEN MILLER TRASHES DEM WHO BLAMED 'EXTREME RIGHT' FOR FIRE AT SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE'S HOME: 'YOU ARE VILE'

Donald Trump speaks in front of an American flag

President Donald Trump speaks at a hearing of the Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Washington. Actor Robert De Niro alleged over the weekend that Trump will try to stay in office for a third term. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"He will not want to leave. He set it up with… I guess he’s the Goebbels of the Cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi," the longtime Trump critic said, comparing Miller to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Party’s chief propagandist.

"And he's Jewish, so he should be ashamed of himself."

Actor Robert De Niro drops f-bomb on MSNBC's 'The Weekend' Video

De Niro's rhetoric echoes sentiments from the left that continue to brand MAGA voters and politicians as "Nazis" or "fascists."

Critics have sounded the alarm over such rhetoric in the aftermath of the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk last month.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

