Massachusetts

Man wearing inflatable Trump costume allegedly attacked on camera at blue state ‘No Kings’ protest: police

Cellphone video captured the incident in a North Shore town near Boston

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Trump supporter in inflatable costume attacked at 'No Kings' rally Video

Trump supporter in inflatable costume attacked at 'No Kings' rally

Cellphone camera footage shows a man allegedly assaulting a Trump supporter in an inflatable suit during a ‘No Kings’ protest in Massachusetts. The suspect has since been charged by police. (Credit: Angela Mazariegos)

A Massachusetts man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a supporter of President Donald Trump who was wearing an inflatable costume of the president at a political protest over the weekend, police said.

The incident occurred Saturday during a "No Kings" rally on King’s Beach in the North Shore town of Swampscott, just outside Boston.

Cellphone video captured the moment Michael Curll, 36, ran up behind the man in costume, identified as Jonathan Silveira, and allegedly kicked and tackled him from behind.

Silveira's girlfriend, Angela Mazariegos, was behind the camera during the alleged assault.

VIOLENT SYMBOLISM, THREATS STEAL SHOW AT NATIONWIDE 'NO KINGS' PROTESTS

A Trump supporter wearing an inflatable costume is attacked in moving gif

Jonathan Silveira was tackled while wearing an inflatable Donald Trump suit on King's Beach in Massachusetts during a "No Kings" rally Saturday, Oct. 18 (Angela Mazariegos)

Silveira, who held an American flag while dressed in the inflatable suit, told Boston 25 News he simply "wanted to get Trump out there and show he has support" and was not seeking a fight. 

"I love Donald Trump. Go Trump," he added.

Swampscott police said Curll "hooked Silveira’s legs" and wrapped his arms around his neck, knocking him to the pavement, according to a police report obtained by Boston 25.

'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS FILMED HAVING CHILDREN BASH TRUMP PIÑATA

no kings rally

A man dressed as former President George Washington displays a sign during a "No Kings" protest in Boston Saturday. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Swampscott Police Department Sgt. Brendan Reen confirmed to Fox News Digital that Curll pleaded not guilty Monday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was released on personal recognizance. 

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for December.

Silveira posted the jarring video to Facebook writing, "My costume is ruined by a liberal lunatic."

"No Kings" protesters in Washington, D.C.

Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for a "No Kings" rally Saturday. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

Silveira said he will continue showing his support for Trump "unapologetically, even if others may not like it."

Fox News Digital requested a copy of the incident report from police.

Silveira did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
