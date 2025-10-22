Man wearing inflatable Trump costume allegedly attacked on camera at blue state ‘No Kings’ protest: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Massachusetts man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a supporter of President Donald Trump who was wearing an inflatable costume of the president at a political protest over the weekend, police said.

The incident occurred Saturday during a "No Kings" rally on King’s Beach in the North Shore town of Swampscott, just outside Boston.

Cellphone video captured the moment Michael Curll, 36, ran up behind the man in costume, identified as Jonathan Silveira, and allegedly kicked and tackled him from behind.

Silveira's girlfriend, Angela Mazariegos, was behind the camera during the alleged assault.

Silveira, who held an American flag while dressed in the inflatable suit, told Boston 25 News he simply "wanted to get Trump out there and show he has support" and was not seeking a fight.

"I love Donald Trump. Go Trump," he added.

Swampscott police said Curll "hooked Silveira’s legs" and wrapped his arms around his neck, knocking him to the pavement, according to a police report obtained by Boston 25.

Swampscott Police Department Sgt. Brendan Reen confirmed to Fox News Digital that Curll pleaded not guilty Monday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was released on personal recognizance.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for December.

Silveira posted the jarring video to Facebook writing, "My costume is ruined by a liberal lunatic."

Silveira said he will continue showing his support for Trump "unapologetically, even if others may not like it."

Fox News Digital requested a copy of the incident report from police.

Silveira did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.